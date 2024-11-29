News & Insights

Okta price target lowered to $85 from $105 at JPMorgan

November 29, 2024 — 07:15 am EST

JPMorgan lowered the firm’s price target on Okta (OKTA) to $85 from $105 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares as part of an earnings preview. The firm says growth deceleration into single digit territory remains a concern as macro factors continue to weigh on the company’s results. JPMorgan expects Okta will give a first look into fiscal 2026 growth expectations this quarter, and it sees risk the guidance could reflect single digit growth next year, below current consensus levels. JPMorgan reduced estimates to reflect recent channel conversations and a longer than expected duration of recovery.

