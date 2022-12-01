OKTA Posts Breakeven Q3 Earnings, Revenues Beat Estimates

Okta, Inc. OKTA reported breakeven earnings in third-quarter fiscal 2023, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 100%. The company reported a loss of 7 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Total revenues increased 37.2% year over year to $481 million and surpassed the consensus mark by 3.76%. The upside can be attributed to higher subscription revenues.



Subscription revenues (96.8% of total revenues) rose 38.4% year over year to $465.9 million. Professional services and other revenues (3.2% of total revenues) increased 8.6% year over year to $15.2 million.



Okta shares were up 14.40% in pre-market trading following the results.

Quarter Details

Location-wise, revenues from the United States (78% of total revenues) in the fiscal third quarter were $375.2 million, up 35.4% year over year. International revenues (22% of total revenues) increased 43.7% year over year to $105.8 million.



Total calculated billings were $532 million, up 37% year over year. The uptick was driven by new and existing commercial as well as enterprise customers and increased bookings.



The dollar-based retention rate in the trailing 12 months was 122%, unchanged year over year.



Remaining Performance Obligations (“RPO”) totaled $2.85 billion, up 21% year over year. Current RPO, expected to be recognized over the next 12 months, was $1.58 billion, up 34% year over year.



Okta’s total customer count was 17,050, up 26% year over year. Customers with more than $100K in Annual Contract Value increased 32% year over year.

Operating Details

Non-GAAP gross profit improved 39.1% year over year to $375.5 million. Gross margin expanded 110 basis points on a year-over-year basis to 78%.



Non-GAAP subscription gross margin was flat on a year-over-year basis.



Research and development expenses increased 13.8% year over year to $148.5 million. Sales and marketing increased 42.2% year over year to $290 million.



Moreover, general and administrative expenses increased 6.1% year over year to $111.5 million.



Total operating expenses increased 25.1% year over year to $550 million.



Non-GAAP operating income was $0.3 million against a loss of $9.5 million in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet

Okta had $2.47 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of Oct 31, 2022 compared with $2.49 billion as of Jul 31, 2022.

Guidance

For fourth-quarter fiscal 2022, Okta expects revenues in the range of $488-$490 million, which indicates year-over-year growth between 27% and 28%.



Non-GAAP operating income is expected in the range of $15-$36 million while non-GAAP earnings are anticipated to be 9-10 cents per share.



For fiscal 2023, revenues are expected to be $1.836-$1.838 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 41%.



Non-GAAP operating loss is expected in the range of $41-$39 million and non-GAAP net loss is anticipated between 27 and 26 cents per share.



For fiscal 2024, Okta expects revenues in the range of $2.130-$2.145 million, which indicates year-over-year growth between 16% and 17%.

