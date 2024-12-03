Okta options imply 11.8% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Okta (OKTA) is 3.8x normal with calls leading puts 7:5. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 11.8%, or $9.44, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 17.7%.
