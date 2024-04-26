Okta (OKTA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Okta (OKTA) ended the recent trading session at $92.29, demonstrating a -0.69% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud identity management company had lost 11.17% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.32% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.15% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Okta in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.54, reflecting a 145.45% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $604.33 million, indicating a 16.67% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.28 per share and a revenue of $2.48 billion, demonstrating changes of +42.5% and +9.66%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Okta. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Okta is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Okta is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 40.84. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.36.

One should further note that OKTA currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.88. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software and Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.05 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software and Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Buy 5 Stocks BEFORE Election Day

Biden or Trump? Zacks is releasing a FREE Special Report, Profit from the 2024 Presidential Election (no matter who wins).

Since 1950, presidential election years have been strong for the market. This report names 5 timely stocks to ride the wave of electoral excitement.

They include a medical manufacturer that gained +11,000% in the last 15 years… a rental company absolutely crushing its sector… an energy powerhouse planning to grow its already large dividend by 25%... an aerospace and defense standout that just landed a potentially $80 billion contract… and a giant chipmaker building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Okta, Inc. (OKTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.