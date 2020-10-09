Okta (OKTA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Okta (OKTA) closed at $236.45, marking a -0.47% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.39%.

Coming into today, shares of the cloud identity management company had gained 19.69% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.73%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.54%.

OKTA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, OKTA is projected to report earnings of -$0.02 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 71.43%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $202.63 million, up 32.41% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.02 per share and revenue of $802.19 million. These totals would mark changes of +93.55% and +36.88%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for OKTA should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. OKTA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software and Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 238, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.