Okta (OKTA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Okta (OKTA) closed at $81.21 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.65% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.99%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud identity management company had lost 35.02% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 10.16% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.24% in that time.

Okta will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be June 2, 2022. On that day, Okta is projected to report earnings of -$0.34 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 240%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $388.98 million, up 54.97% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.26 per share and revenue of $1.78 billion, which would represent changes of -173.91% and +37.18%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Okta. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.13% lower. Okta is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software and Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

