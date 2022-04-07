Okta (OKTA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Okta (OKTA) closed at $147.57, marking a -1.69% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.43%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the cloud identity management company had lost 11.86% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.69% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Okta as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Okta to post earnings of -$0.34 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 240%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $389.01 million, up 54.98% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.24 per share and revenue of $1.78 billion. These totals would mark changes of -169.57% and +37.27%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Okta should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher within the past month. Okta currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Internet - Software and Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow OKTA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.