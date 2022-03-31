Okta (OKTA) Stock Moves -1.07%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Okta (OKTA) closed at $150.96, marking a -1.07% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the cloud identity management company had lost 16.48% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.37% in that time.

Okta will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Okta to post earnings of -$0.34 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 240%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $389.01 million, up 54.98% from the year-ago period.

OKTA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.24 per share and revenue of $1.78 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -169.57% and +37.27%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Okta should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 14.7% lower. Okta is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Internet - Software and Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow OKTA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

