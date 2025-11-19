Okta (OKTA) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Okta (OKTA) closed at $80.11 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.14% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.38% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.1%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.59%.

The stock of cloud identity management company has fallen by 9.41% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.1% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.64%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Okta in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on December 2, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.75, marking a 11.94% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $729.17 million, indicating a 9.65% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.37 per share and a revenue of $2.88 billion, indicating changes of +19.93% and +10.38%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Okta. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Okta currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Okta currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.04. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 66.53 for its industry.

It's also important to note that OKTA currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.38. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Security industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.69.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, placing it within the top 21% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Okta, Inc. (OKTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.