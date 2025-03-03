Okta (OKTA) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA)

Q4 2025 Earnings Call

, 5:00 p.m. ET

Contents:

Prepared Remarks

Questions and Answers

Call Participants

Prepared Remarks:

David Gennarelli -- Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Hi, everyone. Welcome to Okta's fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2025 earnings webcast. I'm Dave Gennarelli, senior vice president of investor relations at Okta. With me in today's meeting, we have Todd McKinnon, our chief executive officer and co-founder; and Brett Tighe, our chief financial officer.

At around the same time that the earnings press release hit the wire, we posted supplemental commentary to the IR website. In today's meeting, we will include forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements regarding our financial outlook and market positioning. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date made.

Information on factors that could affect our financial results is included in our filings with the SEC from time to time, including the section titled Risk Factors in our previously filed Form 10-Q. In addition, during today's meeting, we will discuss non-GAAP financial measures. Though we may not stated explicitly during the meeting, all references to profitability are non-GAAP. These non-GAAP measures are in addition to and not a substitute for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures and a discussion of the limitations of using non-GAAP measures versus their closest GAAP equivalents are available in our earnings release. You can also find more detailed information in our supplemental financial materials, which include trended financial statements and key metrics posted on our investor relations website. In today's meeting, we will quote a number of numeric or growth changes as we discuss our financial performance. And unless otherwise noted, each such reference represents a year-over-year comparison.

And now, I'd like to turn the meeting over to Todd McKinnon. Todd?

Todd McKinnon -- Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Dave, and thanks, everyone, for joining us this afternoon. We're really pleased with our strong Q4 results and the finish to FY '25, which includes accelerating RPO and cRPO and record profitability and free cash flow. Demand for both workforce and customer identity products was strong, and our growing portfolio of new products is starting to make an impact. Brett will cover more of the Q4 highlights, and I'm going to cover why Okta is best positioned to capture more of the massive market opportunity in front of us as we go into FY '26 and beyond.

As you know, two of our top FY '25 priorities were: one, transform Okta to become one of the most secure companies in the world; and two, reignite growth through prioritizing our partner ecosystem, turning up the dial on product innovation, and increasing go-to-market specialization. These priorities and purposeful investments built momentum as we progressed through the year and really paid off in Q4. One year ago, we introduced the Okta Secure Identity Commitment. We've made incredible progress on this top priority and have become a trusted and leading voice for security best practices in discussions with customers and prospects.

The work around security advancements will never be done, but it's a strong start. Later, Brett will cover some of the achievements with our partner ecosystem, and I'm going to dive deeper into product innovation and go-to-market specialization. Our relentless focus on product innovation has been resonating with our customers as over 20% of Q4 bookings were from new products, such as Okta Identity Governance, Privilege Access, Device Access, Fine-Grained Authorization, Identity Security Posture Management, and Identity Threat Protection with Okta AI. Okta Identity Governance has been a huge success.

What we hear repeatedly from customers is the amazing time to value with OIG. Customers are getting up and running just a few short months after signing. Since launching OIG just two years ago, we now have over 1,300 customers contributing over $100 million in annual contract value. That's great progress, and the product is only getting better as we continue to add more functionality personality.

In addition to OIG, we have another approximately $300 million of business with Okta Lifecycle Management and Okta Workflows. Combined, that's over $400 million in governance-related business, and we're just getting started. We know that customers that adopt more products have the highest retention rates. So, we're excited about the trends here and the long-term contributions to the business.

Product innovation continues to be a key investment area in FY '26. To get security right, organizations need to get identity right. With the steady rise of cloud adoption, machine identities, and now, AI agents, there has never been a more critical time to secure identity. Last week, we held our annual launch week event where we highlighted our latest innovations.

Here are just a few. On the Okta platform, Customer Identity for U.S. public sector is now even better, new features, including password lists, enhanced security, and streamline the user experience while helping agencies meet strict compliance needs. We also announced Workforce Identity suites, which are new pricing packages designed to provide a simple and unified solution tailored to our customers' security needs.

These suites will provide even faster time-to-value outcomes for our customers on the Auth0 platform we announced Auth for GenAI. We'll begin early access this month. We already have a waitlist of eager customers ranging from early start-ups to Fortune 100 organizations. Auth for GenAI is developed to help customers securely build and scale their gen AI applications.

This suite of features allows AI agents to securely call APIs on behalf of users while enforcing the right level of access to sensitive information. We held our annual sales kickoff meeting a couple of weeks ago, and our go-to-market team is really excited about all the new product innovation. In part, our rapidly expanding portfolio of identity security solutions is what led us to the shift we're making in our go-to-market strategy to further specialize. Customers need us to meet them where they are.

And to address this, we're expanding our specialization into Okta sellers and Auth0 sellers. Okta sellers will focus engagement on IT and security buyer needs, including all Workforce Identity products, as well as Okta Customer Identity. Auth0 sellers will focus on meeting the unique needs of developers, which include highly technical customer identity customizations and flexible deployment models. Success we've had with sales specialization in other parts of the business gives us confidence that this is our opportunity to better serve our customers via further focus and to better drive Okta's growth.

And finally, I want to share our FY '26 priorities, which build upon the great progress we made in FY '25. The first priority is elevate the industry with the Okta Secure Identity Commitment. This initiative underscores our dedication to be the trusted leader in combating identity-based threats. I can't tell you how much this resonates with our customers and prospects who now seek Okta's advice and guidance on hardening their IT security environments.

Next is win IT and security with Okta. Identity has become fragmented, and customers are increasingly interested in unified platforms that deliver integrated security outcomes before, during, and after authentication. Identity investments have become more strategic with the security buyer front and center. Okta's market-leading and expanding product portfolio makes us uniquely positioned to capitalize on this opportunity.

And the third priority is win developers with Auth0. This focuses on further strengthening Auth0's market presence through strategic investments in product innovation, brand, and marketing. Seminal customer wins like the Global 2000 food and beverage retailer that purchased Auth0 in Q4 to replace their aging homegrown system gives us increased confidence in our ability to capture more of this huge market opportunity. Before wrapping up, I want to congratulate Eric Kelleher on his promotion to chief operating officer.

Eric has been part of our leadership team since 2016 and will be focused on reigniting growth, championing the Okta Secure Identity Commitment and building on Okta's reputation as the world's identity company. I also want to thank and congratulate Eugenio Pace, who will be retiring this month. As a co-founder of Auth0, he helped build an incredible platform. And his contributions to Okta over the past four years cannot be overstated.

He will be missed. To wrap things up, we're excited about the momentum we've built going into FY '26 and are taking the right steps to advance our position as the leader in the identity market. More and more, customers are looking to consolidate their disparate and ineffective identity systems, and Okta is there to meet them with the most comprehensive identity security platform in the market today. I want to thank the entire Okta team for their tireless effort and also thank our loyal customers and partners who put their trust in us every day.

Now, here's Brett to cover the financial commentary and talk about how we're positioned for long-term profitable growth.

Brett Tighe -- Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Todd, and thank you everyone for joining us today. Like Todd, I'm pleased with the top-line results, which stemmed from the hard work and investments we've made, transforming the business around security partners, go-to-market changes, and product innovation. I'm especially proud of the incredible progress we've made building on the efficiency initiatives we started over two years ago. This is best illustrated by the approximately 9 points of operating margin growth and 6 points of free cash flow margin growth we achieved for FY '25, all while making the right investments for future growth.

We're proud to once again finish the fiscal year above the Rule of 40, which we've achieved every year since going public in 2017. My commentary will provide insights to our Q4 financial performance and then move on to our outlook for Q1 and FY '26. Underpinning our overall strength in Q4 with sales productivity that reached a multiyear high. Notably, Auth0 had its best bookings quarter in history, which is another testament to the hard work that the team has put in all year.

We also experienced particular strength cross-selling workforce into existing CIAM customers and cross-selling new workforce products to existing workforce customers. The strong Q4 results were highlighted by RPO that increased 25% and crossed the $4 billion mark. Driving acceleration in RPO growth was the increase in weighted average term length for Q4 deals, which reached a multiyear high. We achieved record bookings in Q4, which crossed $1 billion in total contract value for the first time.

Large deals and large customers continue to be the driving force behind our success. A great illustration of our success with large customers is that the total contract value of our top 25 deals in Q4 was over $320 million. Additionally, we added 25 customers in Q4 with $1 million-plus ACV in the quarter. Our total base of $1 million-plus ACV customers grew 22% to 470.

The $1 million-plus cohort represents over $1 billion in total ACV. Our focus on deepening our relationship with our partner ecosystem as part of our growth initiatives is really paying off. In the fourth quarter, over 70% of deals were partner-influenced. That includes 18 of our top 20 deals closed in Q4.

We were recently honored to be named partner of the year by AWS Marketplace. Our partnership with AWS Marketplace has been a tremendous success. The best demonstration of that success is that in Q4, we surpassed over $1 billion in aggregate total contract value since the partnership was announced just four years ago In FY '25, revenue from AWS Marketplace grew over 80%. Now let's turn to our business outlook for Q1 and FY '26.

The headcount reduction action we took last month was part of our ongoing assessment to optimize our cost structure. The action is intended to reallocate dollars and resources toward priorities to drive growth and was factored into the preliminary FY '26 guidance we provided last quarter. We're taking a prudent approach to forward guidance that factors in our previously announced go-to-market specialization. For the first quarter of FY 26, we expect total revenue growth of 10%, current RPO growth of 12%, non-GAAP operating margin of 25% and free cash flow margin of approximately 25%, inclusive of the expected cash impact of approximately $11 million related to the headcount reduction expected to be paid out in the first quarter.

For the full year FY '26, we are raising our outlook across the board. We now expect total revenue growth of 9% to 10%, non-GAAP operating margin of 25%, and a free cash flow margin of approximately 26%. To wrap things up, we remain focused on reigniting growth and driving spend efficiencies and cash flow. We've demonstrated exceptional leverage in our model and are positioned to deliver profitable growth for years to come.

With that, I'll turn it back to Dave for Q&A. Dave?

David Gennarelli -- Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

All right. Thanks, Brett. I think our attendees are going to be moved over as panelists now, and I'll take the questions as the hands get raised in order. And in the interest of time, please limit yourself to one question so that we can get to everyone.

And then, you're welcome to queue back up when we get to additional questions. So with that, I'll take the first question from John DiFucci at Guggenheim. John?

John Difucci -- Analyst

Thanks, guys. Thanks. I don't normally say this, but nice job, guys. Listen, you've talked in the past in this -- I think this is for Brett, but maybe Todd, too -- about your prudence in giving guidance.

And you mentioned it again in your prepared remarks. But I just want to kind of gauge that a little bit because has that changed at all? Especially your annual guidance, which was a pretty big uptick from the previous numbers. You know, or has something changed in the business or even the macro backdrop? Todd, I think you were the first guy to say, "Hey, listen, this is a new normal out there." Is there any changes out there that gives you more confidence that you don't have to be quite as prudent in giving guidance I guess is --

Todd McKinnon -- Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Well, for Q4 -- John, thanks for the question, and thanks for the compliment at the beginning. Q4 was a blowout. We really, really had a great quarter. And when we talked three months ago on the call, I mentioned -- we talked about guidance and the initial guidance we gave, and I said "The year FY '25, the year we just finished was pretty back-end loaded." And the team really delivered.

It was a -- it was a blowout quarter. And some of the stats, it was the first-time ever. We had over $1 billion of bookings in a quarter, a record quarter for Auth0, and, you know, the top million-dollar deal cohort grew 22% year over year. So, the records and the big stats go on and on.

So, that informs there's -- that's part of the equation for the guidance for next year. You see the raise we did on the guidance. But I think just zooming back a little bit in terms of the macro and what's going on, I think the macro is consistent. I think maybe the difference is that this idea, that identity is this really important foundational layer, particularly for big companies.

And they can modernize the disparate systems they have, and they can -- if they invest in this layer, it's going to really lead to better security outcomes. They're going to get a handle on their various identity silos. They're going to be able to do governance and privilege and customer identity with one vendor. It's going to lead -- it's going to help them with AI and agentic workloads.

People are trying to stitch together agentic platforms and write their own agentic systems. And what they run smack into is, "Wait a minute, how am I going to give these agents access to all these systems if I don't even know what's in these systems and I don't even know the access permissions that are there and how to securely authenticate them." So, that's driving the business. But great quarter. We're very bullish.

But, you know, we have -- we're -- you know, Q1 is just halfway over, and we're making sure that we're prudent in our guidance going forward as well.

John Difucci -- Analyst

So, it sounds like things are pretty much the same, you guys are executing, things are coming together for Okta?

Todd McKinnon -- Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. Absolutely, yeah. We're very excited.

John Difucci -- Analyst

Awesome.

Brett Tighe -- Chief Financial Officer

John, I can answer a little bit on the philosophy. I think if you remember last quarter, we talked about reducing the conservatism in the model that we've talked to -- you know, we've issued here. Same program. We're going to continue to do that in -- for the balance of FY '26.

The only line item in there is something we talked about earlier, which is further specializing in the field. But, yeah, that's -- that's really -- that's it. But before I get off this, I should just say congratulations to the entire go-to-market team. They did a heck of a job in the quarter.

I hope all of you guys appreciate that and see it in the numbers because we're really pleased with how they executed. And looking forward to a strong FY '26.

John Difucci -- Analyst

We can see it. Thanks, guys.

David Gennarelli -- Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

OK. Let's go to Eric Heath at KeyBanc.

Eric Heath -- Analyst

Great. Thanks, guys. And really a great quarter, great to see. Two for me.

Brett, just start with you. Quickly on the cRPO guide for 1Q. It looks like it's down a few points sequentially. So, anything to call out regarding that seasonality? And then, Todd, I wanted to ask you a little bit more on the specialized sales model for this year.

Can you just elaborate a little bit more on the existing data points that you're seeing or you've implemented already that's giving you confidence in that strategy and just help us understand maybe the degree of change this entails? Thanks.

Todd McKinnon -- Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

That makes sense. Hey, Brett, maybe you go first on the cRPO.

Brett Tighe -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, it's a real short answer. The seasonality of our fiscal years are fairly back-end loaded just like Todd spoke about. So, Q1 just has that lowering of expectation, if you will, in terms of the growth. So, you know, it's obviously very early in the year.

And Q1 is, like I said, seasonally our lowest quarter typically.

Todd McKinnon -- Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Specialization has been the trend for a little bit over a year now. At the beginning of FY '25, we specialized the corporate team in terms of hunter-farmers, and we learned a lot from that. We learned that the transition into that model took a couple quarters, a little bit slow out of the gate, but then paid off in the second half in a strong way. And so, when we think about further specialization, it makes sense for a lot of reasons.

And the biggest reason is that the products are a lot more detailed and a lot more submarkets. If you're an Okta seller today, you're selling really an integrated Workforce suite that creates an identity fabric for our customers across many categories, access management, identity governance. These are all -- traditionally, we're all separate companies, Privileged Access Management, Identity Security Posture Management, Identity Threat Protection with Okta AI. And so, these are all different subcategories that we have a very unique position we're in.

We're trying to bring those together into one platform and go to a big customer. Like, we closed a big deal in Q4. It was a -- really -- it was a big upsell on a deal we talked about in Q3, which was a global technology company, Fortune 500 company. And they really went all in with this end-to-end Workforce Identity suite.

All of our products retiring 10 legacy applications for just a massive -- you know, it's one of those big deals that put that over $1 billion of TCV on the board in Q4. I'm not saying this one deal was $1 billion in TCV, but I'm saying that these kind of deals led to that kind of number as they added up in the quarter. And so -- and then, when you go on the Auth0 side, you're talking about selling a platform to developers, people building technology, it's quite broad. It's got the core authentication and things like that.

But it also has identity -- fine-grained authorization, which is like how do you actually get subdomains of permissions inside your applications or highly regulated identity, which is advanced capabilities to do step-up authentication and so forth. And so, your -- and now, we have -- on the Auth0 side, we have Auth for GenAI. It's like how do you actually stitch this together if you're building agentic applications and make it all secure and make sure that agents don't get hacked and make sure the agents have the right authentication, etc., etc. So, that's a lot to understand as a seller.

And so, we're on this arc of specialization, which is going to really lead to long term growth because these products have become so powerful. And these awesome people in our go-to-market team, the most talented people in the industry, they can really drill in and understand what these products do. And when we look at like success metrics, we talk to customers and we talk to prospects. And we ask them, "How are these leading to the great outcomes for you? How are you in the sales process understanding these things? Because identity is complicated.

And if our seller can go in there and really understand the details of what these products are doing it, we're -- it further differentiates us. We're already differentiated because, you know, we're basically competing against a large monolithic platform that kind of says, "Hey, put everything in our stack, and we'll do it all for you, maybe." Except no one really has everything in one stack, so it doesn't really work. Or you're talking to point identity vendors which don't have the whole platform we have. They don't have customer identity, and they don't have privilege and governance, and identity security posture management, and threat protection.

And so, if we could come to a seller that knows the details of these products and can really speak the customer's language, that just further differentiates us and leads to better win rates. So, that's the metric we're watching as we transition into this, and it's off to a good start. People are pumped about it. We saw the success in a little -- you know, what we did last year with hunter-farmer.

And it's really -- we're excited about this year and working hard to, you know, even go faster and grow more and do even better than Q4. Q4 was great. But we have big ambitions here. We're trying to do a lot more, and the team is fired up to do that.

Eric Heath -- Analyst

Thanks, Todd.

David Gennarelli -- Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Let's go to Brad Zelnick at Deutsche Bank.

Brad Zelnick -- Analyst

Great. Thanks so much, and congrats on the blowout Q4. I don't know if this is better for Todd or for Brett, but if I reflect over the last couple of years, Okta, like many other companies in the software industry, we were talking about seat-based headwinds. And if I think back to the comments that you made at Oktane, you talked about an expectation that that would continue.

You expected that, that would persist through the first half of next year. And I'm just wondering, as we think about the puts and takes of the business, where your head is now. And are -- is what we're just seeing here in these results and the guidance that you're providing us tremendous success in governance and OPA that's more than offsetting that? Or do you have a change in what your expectation is? And I think, Brett, you had said if the macro were better, that maybe we'd see improvement sooner than the midpoint of next year. Thanks.

Todd McKinnon -- Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. Maybe I'll -- maybe I'll start and then, Brett, you can join in. But on the seat-based headwinds, I think the macro condition we've seen has been fairly -- it's been consistent for a while now. I would say a couple of years.

And we think it's going to be the same going forward. I think the big difference, as you mentioned, is that in contracts we signed in, call it, you know, first quarter of 2022 and then in calendar '21 and before it was the zero interest rate era and people were, you know, buying a little bit -- you know, they just bought a lot, and they over forecasted what they're going to need. And if you needed a thousand things, you bought 1,500. And now, the world is different in the last two years.

Now, if you need 1,000, you buy 700. And then, you wait to see when you go 701, then you buy that last seat. So, it's a very different world. But as those things -- our average contract length is two and a half years.

So, as those contracts come up for renewal, they don't get renewed. They don't get renewed at 1,500. They get renewed at a right-sized level. So, you're seeing that headwind abate.

It doesn't mean the macro is changing. It just means that our contracts are rolling off from that, I think, unsustainable period before.

Brett Tighe -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, I would just add, Brad, to that question, which is, do you have two options buying more products or the headwinds abating? It's buying more products. We saw that in the new product percentage we gave you guys. So, those headwinds are still there. It's just the team executed really well.

And new business, upsell, upsell or renewal, I mean, they just -- they had a heck of a quarter. And that's why I congratulated him at the beginning of the quarter -- at the beginning of this call. It's -- yeah, really excellent execution from the sales team.

Brad Zelnick -- Analyst

They all deserve it. Thank you.

David Gennarelli -- Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

OK, next up --

Todd McKinnon -- Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

They all made a lot of money, Brad. They all made a lot of money, so that's a little bit of a thank you for that.

David Gennarelli -- Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Next up is Joe Gallo with Jefferies.

Joseph Gallo -- Analyst

Hey, guys, thanks for the question. It was awesome to see the $1 million cohort represent over $1 billion of total ACV. Todd, can you just talk about how much opportunity remains with those largest customers? How are the net revenue retention rates there? And is that where we should expect the bulk of growth this year to come from, or should the mid-market rebound a little bit? Thanks.

Todd McKinnon -- Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, so I think it's a real insightful question. So, I think that the maybe not-so-secret secret is that even with our success, we are really just scratching the surface. If you look at IT spend, if you look at the -- just that's kind of quantitatively, you can look at total IT spend and kind of try to extrapolate what that would mean for us. But I think the more powerful thing is just talk to customers and get to know them and work with them through this journey.

I told the story of that, you know, Fortune 500 tech company last quarter. We did a big deal with them in Q3. And now, this quarter we did another deal that's even bigger. And that first deal seemed huge.

But when you compare it to what they're saving and the value they can get from that and what they can take out of the environment in terms of reducing complexity and streamlining effectiveness -- so their security operations are more effective. They kind of have one view of all their identities across privilege and governance and access management. It's very powerful. And they haven't even done the customer identity deal yet.

That might be bigger than the whole thing. So, it's like one anecdote. But I think there's hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of these companies out there that are just starting to get on this bandwagon. So, the potential is massive.

That being said, also, Okta's bread and butter growing up was kind of this mid-enterprise or lower-enterprise success. And with all our investments in the partner ecosystem and the hunter-and-farmer specialization and the -- you know, we crossed the billion-dollar threshold with Amazon. This was like a quarter of billion-dollar thresholds through the marketplace, billion dollars of TCV, which is a lot of that's in the enterprise. But some of it -- you know, a big part of that, too, is in the mid-market.

So -- and then, on the low end, our self-service business -- or on the Auth0 side, we're doing more and more there. That never even touches a salesperson. And by the way, once that gets to a certain point, it can be upsold into the an enterprise plan. So, we have this strategy where we're going from top Global 2000 with these large platform deals, you know, we mentioned the top 25 deals with $320 million of bookings in the quarter, all the way down to the bottom with the self-service plans.

And, yeah, it's robust strength across the board.

Joseph Gallo -- Analyst

Awesome to hear. Nice job, guys.

David Gennarelli -- Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Thanks, Joe. Next up is Gabriela Borges at Goldman.

Gabriela Borges -- Analyst

Hi. Good afternoon. Thank you. Todd, I wanted to follow up on your comments on Auth0 and some of the nuances to the go-to-market this year.

Maybe just remind us, I know you've experimented with Auth0 go-to-market in the past. What have been your learnings from the prior iterations of go-to-market? And just crystallize for us, what's different with how you're approaching the Auth0 go-to-market this year versus some of the other ways of selling that you've experimented with in the past?

Todd McKinnon -- Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, it's real simple. When we bought the company, it was two separate sales teams and then we combined it into one generalist sales team, so everyone sold both products. And we did that in 2021 -- right at the end of 2021, so right at the beginning of 2022 because we wanted coverage. We wanted to get the product out there.

The product was on fire. It was growing super fast. We wanted to get it to as many people as possible, as fast as possible. And what we learned over the last two years is that works especially in Q4.

It worked well, record quarter ever for Auth0. But we also learned is that this is complicated stuff and the product over the last two years has expanded and got more powerful with fine-grained authorization and highly regulated identity and other capabilities inside of Auth0, just features and enhancements and how people use it and the SDKs. And the same things happened on the Okta side. So, it really got to a point where we were seeing that people that were tended to focus on one area were more productive.

We saw conversations with certain buyers around, you know, product officers or technical buyers versus IT and security. They were more kind of differentiated conversations. And so, when we look out the next five years, as we go from where we are now, you know, $2.6 billion in revenue last year, reaccelerating growth, building, you know, this massive company we're trying to build over time, we think the right way to do it is to have specialized sellers, specialized marketers, specialized, you know, demand generation to speak to those value props, those buyers. We're going to serve multiple buyers over time.

We're going to serve every buyer in the C-suite ultimately. Identity touches everything, and this is a good step in the right direction.

Brett Tighe -- Chief Financial Officer

I would also add, one of the things that we've done in terms of taking the field and putting them either on Okta or Auth0 is putting them in places that they're comfortable, right, where they have the skill, they've got the specialism already. And so, that's why we're excited about this. Because we look at the results, like you just saw in Q4, record Auth0 bookings. Let's put a lot of those people on the Auth0 side of the house and see how well they can do with all these great new products that are coming out.

Gabriela Borges -- Analyst

Thank you.

David Gennarelli -- Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Next up, we have Adam Borg from Stifel.

Adam Borg -- Analyst

Awesome, and thanks so much for taking the question. Todd or Brett, so, obviously, like you said, really strong quarter here, look to be broad-based. But is there any geography of vertical that stood out? And maybe, as you think about kind of the setup into fiscal '26 versus '25, at least qualitatively, Brett, can you talk about the size of the pipeline, the quality of the pipeline entering this year relative to last? Thanks so much.

Todd McKinnon -- Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

I think the strongest geography was North America. Like you said, strength across the board. But in terms of like being exceeding expectations and really blowing out their plan, North America was top of the list there. And that, you know, I think long term, a big growth opportunity for us, as we've talked about a lot, is international.

It's still, you know, right around -- hovering right around 20-ish percent of our total revenue. And over time, that needs to be higher as we drive broad-based expansion around the globe. The problem is North America won't slow down, so we got to figure out how to do both at the same time.

Brett Tighe -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. I would say, EMEA also had a really good quarter. Public sector had a really good quarter. I mean, it was a really strong quarter across the board.

I don't think we could find an area of weakness, frankly. I mean, new business upsell, upsell/renewal, cross-sell, everything really went well. The team executed really quite well. Very proud of the effort.

Adam Borg -- Analyst

Great. And maybe just comment just on the quality of the pipeline entering this year versus last size, or anything you could comment there.

Brett Tighe -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. We're comfortable with the pipeline based on the guidance we gave here you guys today. So, we're comfortable with where we're at. Excited about executing in FY '26.

Adam Borg -- Analyst

Nice work. Thanks again.

David Gennarelli -- Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

OK. Next up, Jonathan Ho at William Blair.

Jonathan Ho -- Analyst

Let me echo my congratulations as well on what appears to be a good inflection in the business. Can you help us understand the opportunity for agentic AI and maybe how AI could play a role in the increasing number of identities out there and particularly how Okta, you know, potentially benefits from that? Thank you.

Todd McKinnon -- Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. Jonathan, the -- I'll focus in on the -- AI is a pretty big topic. And I know there's a lot of people out there in the world trying to give everyone broad-based lessons about it. So, I'll spare you that and I'll focus on the agentic part of AI.

That's probably the most -- in the medium term, that's probably the most applicable to our business. And I think the way to think about it is an important challenge of identity and security for a long time has been machines or another way to call them is service accounts. So, you have all these systems and you have all these networks and you have all this infrastructure. And there's people that log into it, and we have ways to manage that and have biometric authentication.

And we have single sign-on systems. And then, there's machines that log into that stuff. And, you know, if you look at a server, maybe, you know, probably 99.9% of the connections to that server are probably other machines. And so, this challenge of machine identity has been with us for a long time.

And there's been different strategies on how to manage it and different approaches, different protocols. We've gone through different waves in the industry. We had, you know, firewall-based where we try to lock everything. We had no lateral movement, data center technologies where you try to control machine account access inside the data center and the fabric of the network.

We've had PKI, which, you know, 20 years ago, 15 years ago was the way we're going to give every machine a public certificate, and we're going to manage that all in a certificate authority. That kind of never really took off except in some narrow cases. And now, here we are today with this -- the agentic revolution is real. And the power of AI and the power of these language models, the interaction modalities that you can have with these systems, these machines doing things on your behalf and the -- what they can do and how they can infer next actions, etc., etc., you all know it's really real.

But the way to think about it from an Okta perspective, it is like machine identity on steroids, turbocharged to like two orders of magnitude higher. So, that's like really exciting for us because what do we do? A good part of our business is actually logging in machines right now. Auth0 has the machine-to-machine tokens, where people, if they build some kind of web app that services other machines, they can use Auth0 for the login for that. Okta has similar capabilities.

And now, you have not only that basic authentication challenge, but you have the -- all of these applications. As, you know, two orders of magnitude, more things logging in, you have to really worry about the fine-grained authorization into your services. So, if you're in an enterprise and you're building a system that is going to be an API that the agents talk to -- by the way, that is an under -- that is a misunderstood thing, or not a well understood thing. If you want to get agentic AI in your enterprise, yeah, one solution is you can do everything in Salesforce or you can do everything in ServiceNow, but that's pretty impractical for most organizations.

So, what they're doing is they're building an AI wrapper around a bunch of stuff. And now, once they get that a -- or, sorry, an API wrapper around a bunch of stuff. And once they get that API, they need a system like fine-grained authorization from Auth0 to make sure that it's easy to express the rules on who and what agents and what roles and what group can access which parts of the information inside that API. So, it's -- you want to say Jonathan can access these records, but John can access these other records, and Gabrielle can access these others.

You can do that with FGA. And then, when you put these APIs in front of all your systems, you have a nice fine-grained authorization model. So, now when you start building your agents that talk to these APIs, those agents are only seeing what they can see because you don't want to open the whole world to those agents because if that thing goes awry or that thing gets hacked, then all of your data is exposed versus exactly what the agents would see. So, it's least privileged, it's very important.

Now, on the agent side, the equivalent of a lot of these deployments have like passwords hard coded in the agent. So, if that agent gets compromised, it's the equivalent of your monitor having a bunch of sticky notes on it with your passwords before single sign-on. So, Auth for GenAI gives you a protocol and a way to do that securely. So, you can store these tokens and have these tokens that are secured.

And then, if that agent needs to pop out and get some approval from the user, Auth for GenAI supports that. So, you can get a step-up biometric authentication from the user to say, "Hey, I want to check Jonathan's fingerprint to make sure before I book this trip or I spend this money, it's really Jonathan." So, those three parts are what Auth for GenAI is, and we're super, super excited about it. We have a waitlist over, you know, 200-plus Fortune 100s and start-ups that are on that thing. They want this product.

And it's going into early access this month, so we're really watching it closely to see how well it can do.

Jonathan Ho -- Analyst

Thank you.

David Gennarelli -- Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

All right. Next up is Ittai Kidron at Oppenheimer.

Ittai Kidron -- Analyst

Hey guys. Again, congrats on a great quarter. A couple from me. Brett, on the cRPO you gave guidance for the first quarter but not for the fiscal year.

To a previous question, you said, you're -- this is beginning of the year, so you're a little bit conservative on the cRPO. So, I guess we should assume it only accelerates from here till the end of the fiscal year in growth. Help me get some color on that. And then, for you, Todd, you didn't talk about PAM and the progress that you've had with that and how much that's contributing to your business.

Maybe you can share some data points on progress there. Thank you.

Todd McKinnon -- Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Sure.

Brett Tighe -- Chief Financial Officer

Hey, Ittai. I'll just take -- it's a quick one. We only guide one at a time, one quarter at a time. We've never done a year out.

So, let us get through Q1, and then we'll give you a guide for Q2 and go from there.

Ittai Kidron -- Analyst

Sounds good.

Todd McKinnon -- Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, PAM is doing great. The -- I mentioned the new products, the total new products were 20% of the bookings in the quarter, which is great. The standout there, I think, in terms of size and maturity is Okta Identity Governance. I mentioned that over 1,300 customers, $100 million of just OIG bookings when you add in the other lifecycle and workflow, which is really what you would include.

If you kind of looked at all the parts of governance of our business, it's over $400 million of bookings, which is great. PAM's not at that scale yet, but it's off to a really good start in the quarter. We signed a deal with a really brand name financial services company for -- Global 2000 company that bought -- this existing Okta customer upgraded in the quarter to not only the access management product they had before, but they added Identity Security Posture Management, Identity Threat Protection with Okta AI, and Okta Privileged Access. So, they added those three products, and it increased the ARR on that account, you know, north of 30%.

So, that was a pretty significant upsell. And the stories like these are on and on. And I think that product, Okta Privileged Access, is -- I think it's getting really good and really mature, and we're adding more capabilities. We've got a great engineering team moving quickly.

It's really a modern product. It's integrated great with SaaS applications. It's kind of a rethinking how the privileged access management market is. And I think, you know, in the next few years, as we have these conversations more, I think what you're going to hear more and more is it's just not a -- it's like a just part of the whole suite, and you buy it as part of -- because you want it with your access management? And I think a lot of the vendors in our space agree with this.

Like, they see the vision that this is all going to be one thing. You're not going to be buying separate governance and separate PAM and separate posture management. You're going to buy an identity platform. And we're in a great position to deliver that.

If you look around, if you want an independent neutral identity company, there's no one else has the pieces we have. No one has privilege and access management. No one's at near our scale. No one has pure SaaS heritage and can do these integrations and doesn't have to manage a complex combination of customers that are kind of somewhat upgrading to their SaaS solution, but not really.

And the big customers don't want to do it, and they're kind of managing multiple things. We don't have those problems. And so, this market is ours to take. And we have a lead -- you know, the scale we're operating at is, you know, you have to combine like two or three of the other companies and independent identity to get close to the scale we have.

And we can bring that all to bear with our leading customers and our great engineering team to keep innovating and we're going to see results like we just saw. I think Jonathan used the word before on the previous question about inflection. I really think this is an inflection, and I'm really excited. We have work to do to back it up and keep going, but I'm really excited about what the future brings for Okta.

Ittai Kidron -- Analyst

Good stuff. Thank you.

Brett Tighe -- Chief Financial Officer

Just one point to clarify, Ittai. When he was saying $100 million in $400 million, that's annualized contract value. So, that's the total book of business, OK? Not just -- not bookings, you said bookings. So, I just want to make sure we're all on the same page.

So --

Ittai Kidron -- Analyst

Sorry about that. Sorry.

Brett Tighe -- Chief Financial Officer

No, it's OK. Just want to make sure we got the facts straight. They're huge businesses. They're massive.

And we're really proud of where they've gotten to, but we got a lot of opportunity as we move forward.

Ittai Kidron -- Analyst

Sounds good. Thank you.

David Gennarelli -- Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

All right. Let's go over to Shrenik Kothari at Baird.

Shrenik Kothari -- Analyst

Hey, awesome. Thanks for taking my question. Congrats on a great execution. Just a quick couple from me.

So, you're capitalizing on cross-selling, which is great. And what stood out -- Brett, you mentioned the strong public sector performance, especially integrating the customer identity in the public sector. So, as your federal momentum keeps building, right, just curious, in the face of the near-term federal uncertainties, how are you you seeing the near term, medium term, long term, kind of outlooks for not just your opportunity set but also the execution dynamics? Any specific initiatives that's helping you navigating these challenging federal dynamics right now? And I had a quick follow-up.

Todd McKinnon -- Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Public sector for us is -- includes federal, U.S. federal, of course, U.S. commercial federal and, and DOD, but also includes all of the state and local. And so, it's a big, important vertical for us.

So, the momentum across the entire vertical is very strong, as you mentioned, but let's not lose sight of the state governments and the big deals outside of federal that we closed last year and in Q4 in particular. So, now, focusing on the U.S. federal specifically, I think there's a lot -- obviously, a lot going on there with the new administration and thinking about the government structure and efficiency and so forth, which is all super important. But big picture, the -- I think the number of licenses that we've sold into the federal government, so far, is -- it's a good start, but it's relatively low, especially compared to the money they're spending and the complexity and the risk they have with their legacy identity systems.

The federal government has a lot of legacy identity systems. The agencies, we've been successful in is because we've been able to consolidate and replace and really help modernize those applications. And I think that when you talk about efficiency and effective government, this is -- we're like perfect for that. You don't have to manage servers.

You don't have to -- the implementations are much easier. The time the time-to-value is much higher. The amount of people it takes to run our services and run our systems at a customer is far, far, far less than the legacy identity technologies where they have to upgrade it and maintain it. And, you know, it's -- and it's not because the -- you know, it's not -- it's because the legacy technology that surrounds these identity systems is -- it's hard to integrate to.

But as those things get modernized and the federal government goes for more efficiency, we're going to have a big opportunity to help them do that. And I think, yeah, I mean, there's probably a little bit of uncertainty right now, especially in the first part of the year as things get sorted out. But I'm very confident that we're going to be a big -- we're going to be very successful in the federal government and helping them modernize and be more secure. No one wants a federal government that's not secure.

I think that's probably the only nonpartisan thing in Washington these days. And we can help them be more secure, and that's why we're so excited about that opportunity.

David Gennarelli -- Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Great. Let's go to Gray Powell at BTIG.

Gray Powell -- Analyst

All right, great. Thank you very much for taking the question. And congratulations on the good results. So, I thought the 100 million ACV stat on OIG was -- it's a good number, really helpful.

You called out the 300 million on lifecycle management workflows. So, I'm curious if those customers were to upgrade to OIG, can you give us a ballpark sense as to what the uplift would be? And then, just how should we think about the growth of your governance products, you know, on a combined basis over the next year versus the rest of the business?

Todd McKinnon -- Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, I think the way to think about it is, we've talked about this consistently now for a while, when they upgrade to OIG, it can be a 30- to 40-plus percent increase in the ACV for that customer. So, if you have nothing and you buy OIG, lifecycle, and workflows, it can be north of 40%. If you have workflows or lifecycle, maybe it's just in the 30% range. But I think when you look at the book of business and Workforce Identity, the opportunity is to upgrade all of those customers to include OIG.

So, that's how big it is. It's quite significant, quite a lot of run rate, a run rate above the 100 million directly for OIG and the 400 total you just talked about.

Brett Tighe -- Chief Financial Officer

And you think about one of the reasons why we are further specialized in the field, to your question about maybe going forward, Gray, is to be able to get in there and deeper into accounts and be able to do more of these upsells that Todd was just talking about, right?Whether you started the basic package and move all the way up or you already got a little bit of the more advanced capabilities, the idea here is to allow our reps to go in and be able to sell some of these more advanced capabilities because that's really a big opportunity for our customers to solve as many use cases as possible.

Gray Powell -- Analyst

Understood. OK. Thank you.

David Gennarelli -- Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

OK. Let's go to Saket Kalia at Barclays.

Saket Kalia -- Analyst

OK. Great. Hey, guys, thanks for taking my question here and echo my congrats to the team. Todd, maybe for you, I was wondering if you could dig into the Workforce Identity suites that you talked about at launch week.

And maybe the question is, what are some of the suites that that we're introducing? And how do you make that pricing packaging enticing to a customer that wants to continue to consolidate identity?

Todd McKinnon -- Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

The main part about it is it's simpler, and that's what's enticing. It helps customers understand simply what they need to buy to be successful. And the history of this is we monetize innovation over the years by, you know, keeping the -- we basically sold customers the capabilities at the time. And then, as we added more capabilities, whether there's multi-factor or lifecycle management, we added those as new SKUs or new products.

And so -- and that was great because they would add more over time. But what you look at now is just if you buy those things, all a la carte, there's a lot of them. And it's you know, universal directory, single sign-on, advanced single sign-on, multi-factor events, it's a little bit complicated to buy. And so, we took a comprehensive look at it, we said, What are the outcomes customers want to have?" Whether they want to just get started, the workforce starter suite, and then, there's the professional suite, and then there's the enterprise suite.

It's basically good, better, best, meaning the -- if you want a full identity fabric to cover all of your use cases, from privilege to governance to threat protection to posture management, that's the enterprise. And then, you know, if you want to do that but without the some of the more advanced capabilities, more advanced modules I talked about, you do the enterprise, and then the starter is just the basic. So, it's just simplicity and clarifying the -- and a little bit making the buying process simpler for our customers.

Saket Kalia -- Analyst

Makes sense. Thank you.

David Gennarelli -- Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

And next up, we have Shaul Eyal at TD Cowen.

Shaul Eyal -- Analyst

Thank you. Good afternoon. Congrats on the quarter and outlook. Thanks for the color on OIG.

Can you maybe outline for us maybe in broad strokes the profile of OIG customers? Are these new logos, existing customers? Are they more high-end enterprise or SMB-driven? Are they mostly displacements or greenfield? Any color would be greatly appreciated. Thank you.

Todd McKinnon -- Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, absolutely. So, I think the -- it's -- the majority of -- the vast majority of OIG customers are upsells. They have access management and they add OIG. It's not 100%, but it's close to 100%.

There are a couple cases of new lands with OIG. But in both of those cases, they -- the customers went with the full access management suite pretty quickly after. So, yeah, you could almost think of it as, what, my main point of the answer, which is I think we're moving to this world where this is a suite. And I talked about the suites in the previous answer.

And the way customers are thinking about it is I think this idea that you're going to get governance from one vendor and privilege from another and threat protection from another is really antiquated. And we're moving to this world where there's one identity platform that can cover all these use cases and try to increase your security outcomes by having it all stitched together and take out point products. That's where we're going. And so, I think when we think about innovating on the product, the product has to be, of course, more -- it has to be better than the competitors.

It has to be better than SailPoint. It has to be better than Saviynt. It has to be better than the other small -- there's a bunch of little start-ups out there doing stuff here -- has to be better than all of those. But then it really has to be integrating with the rest of our capabilities.

So, you need to be able to have governance workflows on the credentials you vault in your -- in the PAM product. It has to have governance workflows consistently across business applications and servers and any kind of resource you want to control through Okta. Your identity security posture management has to have universal visibility and tell you alerts about human identities that might be compromised or not set up correctly across any system, any identity provider. But it also has to give you notifications and updated constantly about nonhuman identities in a modern way that then you can then put those in a modern protocol and vault those credentials with our privileged access product.

So, that's the idea. I said before and we saw the trend continue, I've been -- I didn't think that -- I didn't think that people were ever going to take out a governance system. They had installed. I thought this was like a bunch of customers didn't have one and that would be the opportunity here.

I've been surprised by the amount of takeouts. It's still not massive. There's a lot of greenfield out of here, and we're having a lot of success there. But there are more takeouts than you would think, especially if you include the companies that didn't really get that implemented with.

That's the secret about some of these governance things is that they were software, so they were sold to big license, and they never got it implemented. And that was kind of like the vendor was off doing something else now. But in the SaaS world, you really have to make them successful, and that's how we built our product to make sure that they can be successful. You see -- we see it in the data, like, we should release some of this data, next report maybe that -- the time-to-value and the -- how much usage our customers get out of our governance product very quickly is best in the industry.

Brett Tighe -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, I would just add there -- there are -- in addition to what Todd was just saying, there are side-by-side implementations because that was part of your question. And we're really excited about those for a lot of reasons because we can -- what Todd was just talking about, demonstrate value to the customer and earn the right for future flows or future opportunities or the right to take out that other one. And if you remember what made us big in the beginning was we did that with access management. That was our play.

We never went in whole hog and took everything out. It was go demonstrate value to the customer and earn the right for the next thing. And so, we're running a very similar play with governance and just the suite strategy that we're running now, which is obviously showing some traction with these numbers we just produced.

Shaul Eyal -- Analyst

Thank you.

David Gennarelli -- Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

And next up, let's go to Josh Tilton at Wolfe Research.

Joshua Tilton -- Analyst

Hey, guys. Thanks for sneaking me in here, and I will also echo my congrats on an awesome quarter. I think maybe a high level one for me. Naturally, I think we kind of gravitate to the workforce side of the business as having this clear agentic AI opportunity.

But listening to you guys speak, it's pretty clear that you guys have opportunities across both workforce and CIAM. I guess my question is, Todd, for you, like which side of the business are you more excited about from an agentic AI perspective? And maybe which side do you think will see a monetization opportunity sooner and why? And you can't tell me, you can't pick between your favorite kids.

Todd McKinnon -- Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

You always have a favorite, Josh. You always have a favorite. I think the customer identity side is more exciting. I think it's a little bit of a -- my answer is a little bit of a -- I'm kind of like having both ways because a lot of the -- when you talk about developers building agentic AI, they're doing it inside of enterprises.

So, like the pattern I was talking about earlier there, there's these teams and these companies that have been tasked with -- you know, we hear about this agent thing make it work. And the first thing they have to do is -- I've had many conversations with customers where they've been in these discussions and we wanted -- we did a POC and now we're worried about doing it broadly. But the task was basically hook everything up to our existing -- hook these agents up to all of our existing systems. And before we could do that inside of enterprise, we had a good -- have to -- we had to get a good identity foundation in front of all these things.

And so, it's kind of like similar to you're building something and you're a developer. You're, you know, exposing APIs. You're doing fine-grained authorization. You're taking -- you're using another platform or you're building your own agentic AI platform, and you're having to talk to those systems and those APIs to do things on user's behalf.

So, you're a developer, but it's kind of like a workforce use case. But I think people building these systems and getting the benefit from that is really exciting.

David Gennarelli -- Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

OK. Next up, we have Keith Bachman at BMO.

Keith Bachman -- Analyst

Hi. Thank you very much. I just also want to congratulate specifically on the cash flow. It looked really impressive and the guide likewise.

Todd McKinnon -- Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Keith, we were Rule of 54 in Q4.

Keith Bachman -- Analyst

That's impressive results.

Brett Tighe -- Chief Financial Officer

And I did -- I just want to say thank you, Keith, for noticing.

Keith Bachman -- Analyst

Yeah.

Brett Tighe -- Chief Financial Officer

We had to do a bunch of questions to get to that 42%. That was a --

Keith Bachman -- Analyst

Yeah. Well, Todd was mentioning the sales force got well paid. I assume that, Brett, you're going to look for some of that as well based on the cash flow. But moving on to the question, the net retention rate was 107 this quarter.

And I know it's sort of a lagging indicator. But as we march through the year, how are you just thinking about it directionally in terms of what's the puts and takes? And particularly, some of the things that you were talking about as it relates to governance and some of the upsell opportunities, it would seem to me that we're hearing that you're gaining more, you know, more tractions, so to speak, in governance so that would be a source of upside tension as we progress through the year and you anniversary some of the headwinds. But just talk a little bit about the net retention rate.

Brett Tighe -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, thanks, Keith, for that question. So, as you know, we did expect it to go down into this range --

Keith Bachman -- Analyst

Yes.

Brett Tighe -- Chief Financial Officer

On the back of healthy gross retention. From here, for the balance of FY '26, what our models suggest is roughly in this range, maybe plus or minus a point. And either direction really depends on new business versus upsell mix. So, that's where we're seeing it for the balance of FY '26.

Keith Bachman -- Analyst

OK. All right. Thank you very much.

Brett Tighe -- Chief Financial Officer

No problem.

David Gennarelli -- Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Let's go to Roger Boyd at UBS.

Roger Boyd -- UBS -- Analyst

Awesome. I'll echo my congrats as well. Brett, just a quick one. You mentioned, I think, record sales productivity in the quarter.

Just wondering how you're thinking about go-to-market capacity into fiscal '26. And to what extent do you see an opportunity to invest in behind some of that strength, especially as you think about kind of the sales specialization from here? Thanks.

Brett Tighe -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, we feel good about the capacity where it is today. We feel we're in a really good spot. We want to make sure we find that right balance between having enough capacity to grow as fast as possible but also having a bunch of very productive reps. We don't want to get too much in one direction or the other.

We want to make sure the porridge is just right. So, we feel good with where we are right now.

David Gennarelli -- Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

OK. Let's move on to Rudy Kessinger at D.A. Davidson.

Rudy Kessinger -- Analyst

Hi, great. Thanks for taking my questions, guys. On the sales productivity, could you just talk about it relative to, I guess, where you guys were at pre-Auth0 integration, like where you guys are running now? And what level of productivity gains are you baking into the fiscal '26 guide? And then, again, I'll add my congrats, very, very strong quarter here, the cRPO growth acceleration, etc. Just the strength you saw in the quarter, I know Q1 is a smaller quarter, we're only a month into it, but have you seen that momentum continue thus far in Q1, or just what are you seeing quarter to date?

Brett Tighe -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, in terms of productivity, it was really good. I can't give you a compare back to those timeframes, but it was really good. We talked about multiyear high, really pleased with how things came out. In terms of your question on Q1, look, I mean, like we talked about earlier, Q1s usually are seasonally lowest, and the reason why is we're getting accounts in the right places, territories in the right places, we have our sales kickoff, so February doesn't typically offer too much for us in terms of information.

And so, we obviously got a long ways to go for the quarter and are excited about the quarter.

Todd McKinnon -- Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

People were very excited at the kickoff.

Brett Tighe -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, that's a good point.

Todd McKinnon -- Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

I guess that's not nothing.

David Gennarelli -- Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

OK, I know we have a lot more hands raised, we're at the top of the hour, but let's try to take a few more here. I'll go to Kevin [Inaudible] from BofA, in for Madeline.

Unknown speaker -- -- Analyst

David, that was pretty good for your first time.

David Gennarelli -- Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Sorry.

Unknown speaker -- -- Analyst

Tough last name. Thank you. Thank you for taking my question. I guess I have two quick questions for you.

The first one is, in this quarter, were there any large one-off deals that led to the outperformance, or did the environment really inflect? And then, I guess my second question is looking into the future. Are these trends that you saw in 1Q, are they sustainable, or what should we expect so that the Street can kind of reset their models going forward?

Brett Tighe -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, I mean, I'll take the first part. And, Todd, you can add in how you see fit, which is we had a lot of big deals. There wasn't any one single deal that was outsized relative to the rest, but we had a lot of big deals. That's why we gave you the stat of top 25 deals, over $320 million in total contract value.

So, it goes back to really all the work we put in throughout FY '25, whether it be a new product introduction, which we've talked about, enhancing partners, further specializing the field, doubling down on security. These are all things that helped us build toward this Q4 that was so successful.

Todd McKinnon -- Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, just from a company, like a culture and a leadership perspective, we are here to build a large, growing, important company. So, we expect more and more quarters like this. I think, you know, this was a blowout, so it's tough to repeat this exactly, but this is the expectation we have. We're not here to build a slow-growing company.

We're here to build a company that's changing the industry and going to really solve this problem of identity security and help companies achieve their objectives and free them to use any technology. So, that's what we're obsessed with doing. And that's why we show up every day, working hard trying to do.

Unknown speaker -- -- Analyst

Great. Thanks, guys.

David Gennarelli -- Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Next, we have Peter Levine -- Peter Levine.

Peter Levine -- Analyst

Thanks, guys. Maybe just one. You know, what are you seeing in terms of, like, the ratio of, like, nonhuman AI agents to employees? And I ask because I guess I want to understand, like, the pricing model and, perhaps, you know, when you're talking to your customers, what are they willing to pay for? If it's 1 to 5, or 1 to 40. Just curious to know how you price that and, you know, when do you think it will become maybe agreed to your top line.

Todd McKinnon -- Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. One of the things that we don't have today is the industry doesn't have a way to, like, identify an agent. I don't mean in the sense of, like, authenticating or validating an agent. I mean to actually a universal vernacular for how to record an agent and how to track it and how to account for it.

And so, I think that's something you'll see coming. You'll see there'll be actually a type of account in Okta that's an agent account. You'll see companies starting to, when they buy software, they say, "Hey, I buy these many people and this many agentic licenses." And that's not quite there yet. Of course, platforms that are coming out with agent versions have this to some degree, but there isn't a common cross-company, cross-enterprise definition of an agent, which is an interesting opportunity for us, actually.

We do know in the business today, there's a significant amount of -- there's significantly more machine-to-machine interactions. Forget about agents. There's a lot of API calls and a lot of tokens and a lot of API access management that's done on the Auth0 platform and the Okta platform. And like I said, I think that's the machine part of that with agents could increase by two orders of magnitude if the potential is that high.

Peter Levine -- Analyst

Thank you.

David Gennarelli -- Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Go to Matt Hedberg at RBC.

Matthew Hedberg -- Analyst

Great. Thanks, Dave, for the question. You know, Todd, like I think a lot of us are just sitting back here kind of seeing all the opportunities that you guys have here. And the questions that I'm getting from my inbox is like there's a lot that we can think about in terms of fiscal '26 and beyond.

And again, it's kind of getting back to the question of picking your favorite child. But, you know, between like all of the catalyst that you've got going here, we're sitting here 12 months from now.

Todd McKinnon -- Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Large enterprise.

Matthew Hedberg -- Analyst

Large enterprise success. OK.

Todd McKinnon -- Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, sorry, I didn't mean to cut you off, but I think the answer is so clear in my mind. Well, as I work on these big transformative deals with these customers, it's just different than it was a year ago and two years ago. You can see the products are there, you can see the buyers are ready, you can see the partners. I work on these big deals with these global systems integrators, and they're turning their whole practices to security and to modern identity.

They're done with the whole -- they're done with the whole, you know, we're going to install software to manage your identity. That's out. They need a cloud solution, and we're the only game in town. Unless you want to go with Microsoft and just kind of wrap your entire company up in one company, which none of these large enterprises can do.

I mentioned this global technology company, they have an E5 license. So, Microsoft has licensed to them every identity product they have. Didn't matter because they're not going to wind their whole future around Microsoft. They have three infrastructure clouds.

They have these companies, the complexity and the expanse of what their identity challenges are as far beyond what one company that's not focused on it could do, and we're the only game in town. We're cloud version. We have all the parts of the suite. So, yes, when we're talking in a year, if I'm off to something and not large enterprise, then you can call me on it.

Matthew Hedberg -- Analyst

Got it. Thanks a lot. Best of luck.

Brett Tighe -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. I would just add to that, Matt, in the sense of I think about what we told you probably four or five quarters ago. There are four things we're going to work on. Security, new products, partners, further specializing.

We're going to keep working on all those things because that's what -- that's what will drive what Todd just talked about. So, it worked in Q4. We believe those are the right vectors of growth for us. We will continue to do those things to be able to capture the opportunity as fast as possible.

Matthew Hedberg -- Analyst

Thanks, guys.

David Gennarelli -- Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Let's go to Patrick Colville at Scotiabank.

Patrick Colville -- Analyst

Cheers, Dave, and thank you for taking my question here. So I guess, let me just sneak two quickies in. I mean, if I look back at this quarter and last, the cRPO beats have got significantly larger. And you said this was a blowout quarter, but I guess, how should we think about the guidance philosophy, Brett, for cRPO beats heading into 2025? And then, Todd, I guess just for you, most of your prepared remarks were actually about the workforce business, but the disclosure you guys give around kind of ACV growth, you know, it looked like actually customer identity was the real strength in 4Q with ACV growing 16%.

So, I guess just talk to us about like why do you sound so pumped in the prepared remarks about workforce when it seems like the customer business is actually what's really kind of the rocket ship right now?

Brett Tighe -- Chief Financial Officer

I'll take the first, which is around the guidance philosophy. Like we talked about last time, last quarter, we talked about reducing the level of conservatism in the model. Now, we had a blowout quarter. I can only do so much, and we're going to close as much business as we possibly can.

If it blows up the guidance philosophy in this situation, I'm happy to have that problem. But you can see the guidance philosophy in action in the sense that we had a very large quarter, and you see the revenue growth going up by a very significant amount, going from 7% to 10%, a raise of $80 million, and we're giving it to you right there. So, in other words, whatever that upside, that big upside you just saw, you're seeing it reflected in our guidance immediately. So, that is going to be our strategy going forward and our philosophy going forward.

And I'll let Todd talk about the growth rates.

Todd McKinnon -- Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Yes, I think both Auth0 and Okta had really strong quarters. The Auth0 quarter was the biggest ever. So I don't -- my remarks maybe weren't accurate in the sense that I want to reflect the strength in both of those respective businesses that I worked very closely. I've mentioned a few times on the call this Fortune 500 tech company was a big workforce deal.

I also worked on a name-brand global food and beverage company that bought Auth0 to be the front door login for their entire mobile app, which has huge volume. So, there's success on both sides. And I think, you know, it gives us a diversity in the business that is really powerful, really gives us that seat of the table to help customers with these strategic problems, it gives us credibility, it gives us scale. I mean, when we talk about the cash flow and the Rule of 54 and the over $700 million of cash generated last year, it's because of the scale.

I mean, we spent 16 years building this business that has amazingly loyal, happy customers. So, it gives us the opportunity to provide -- you know, do all the work we've done in security and do all the product innovation at the same time, generating a lot of cash. So it's a good position to be in going forward.

Patrick Colville -- Analyst

OK. Thanks.

David Gennarelli -- Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Trying to get through five questions here over the next seven minutes. So, we'll go to Mike Cikos at Needham.

Mike Cikos -- Analyst

Great. Thanks for taking the questions, guys, and congrats on the quarter from our end as well. Two-parter here, but first on the OIG. Just wanted to make sure we're all going to be running our numbers now on the $100 million in ACV versus the 1,300 customer count.

If we're, call it, about 75,000 per customer, does that -- is that a fair assessment of what customers are paying you currently for OIG? Or is that skewed by any of your power customers like the big power users --

Todd McKinnon -- Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

No, I think that's a good -- that's a good average. That's a good average. Yes. I mean, obviously, there's some big ones and some small ones, but it's good average.

Mike Cikos -- Analyst

And then, the second piece is the AWS debt that we got today, solid growth. If I'm running the numbers on my side, is that now north of 10% of Okta's ACV? Have we breached that threshold yet?

Brett Tighe -- Chief Financial Officer

It's a greater growing percentage. It is definitely, as you saw the 80% revenue growth in FY '25,

Mike Cikos -- Analyst

Yeah.

Brett Tighe -- Chief Financial Officer

I mean, it's definitely getting big now, which is one of the reasons why we're so excited about it, while we're one of the partners of the year -- we were the partner of the year. And so, yeah, we're excited about that opportunity as part of the four that we've talked about, right? It's under the partnership umbrella that we talked about throughout this call.

Mike Cikos -- Analyst

Excellent. Thank you, guys.

David Gennarelli -- Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Yes, let's go to Fatima Boolani at Citi.

Fatima Boolani -- Analyst

Thank you very much for squeezing me in. Todd, I wanted to go back to something you mentioned with regards to launch week, where there was a dedicated CIAM product now for the U.S. public sector. So, you gave us a lot of good reasons to appreciate why you won't be sort of victimized by, you know, the DOGE efforts and mandates, and that's pretty compelling --

Todd McKinnon -- Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

The efficiency has no victim. Efficiency --

Fatima Boolani -- Analyst

And so, just with regards to the opportunity for the customer identity-centric solutions, do you largely see that as a greenfield opportunity? I mean, certainly, we're big consumers, and myself -- I'm a big consumer of government services. So, what does that opportunity look like today between DIY, you know, and/or other kind of commercial competitors? And why continue to double down on investments --

Todd McKinnon -- Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Yes. It's a -- I mean it's a huge market, and it's -- we've seen success in the business. We did the ACV growth rates. We released ACV growth rates.

It's -- the ACV growth is faster than the workforce business at 16%, I believe, was the ACV stat we released. And I think it's -- I think if you go back the last three years, you've done great work following for a few years now. And I think what you're seeing now is almost kind of a resurgence of the workforce business in our own minds and our own psychologies. For a long time, we thought that this customer opportunity is so big, so massive, let's focus on that, and maybe let's not focus as much on the workforce business.

I think what you're seeing is us realizing that business is big as well. And with the security initiatives and how identity is really the center of security these days and how you have to have identity in place to get good security outcomes, I think you see us talking about that more. But that doesn't belong to the fact that whether it's governments or whether it's tech companies, SaaS companies, whether it's companies in other industries, you know, this infrastructure and how they authenticate users. And, you know, we're the -- another big deal in Q4 was, you know, we're the by far the leader in authenticating the chatbots.

So, we basically have all of the leading chatbots out there, even from some customers that some big companies that might have competing technologies with us on the workforce side. We're the authentication now for all their chatbots. So, the opportunity on that side is big and important, and we're trying to capture both of them.

Fatima Boolani -- Analyst

Thank you.

David Gennarelli -- Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

OK. Let's go to Brian Essex at JPMorgan.

Brian Essex -- Analyst

Hi. Good afternoon. Thanks for taking the question. Great to see the monster acceleration on RPO and good acceleration on cRPO as well.

I think, Brett, last quarter, on our call back, you noted that part of the reason for this kind of like disparity in the growth rate between the two is that you shifted or you, I guess, enhanced incentive to sell longer duration contracts. So, obviously, if it's not broke, don't fix it. But maybe for Todd, can you help us understand what some of the conversations with enterprises are like there with regard to those longer-term contracts? What are their incentives? And how much visibility does this give you kind of in cRPO acceleration, for example, as those longer-duration contracts amortize into the current category?

Todd McKinnon -- Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. The conversations are -- I think it's a sign of the displacements, like how many products they're displacing. They realize that if they're going to bet on a vendor that's going to replace 10, 15, literally 25, 30 products. It's crazy how many identity products these big companies have.

In many cases, it's the same product in multiple divisions, or it's the same, you know, infrastructure customized different ways. So when you have that kind of conversation, Brian, they're much more apt to sign up for a longer term just because, think about it, they have a big GSI and they're thinking about replacing and they have a multiyear timeframe, and they're -- it's like the mindset upfront is like this is a strategic platform versus another thing that might be more tactical, and, hey, we'll come into a year, and we'll see what it's like. And I think that's the biggest thing I'd call out there.

Brian Essex -- Analyst

Got it. That's helpful. Thank you.

David Gennarelli -- Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

OK. Peter Weed at Bernstein.

Peter Weed -- Analyst

Hey, thanks so much, and congrats on the continued progress. I'm obviously really excited like many people around maybe the expansive opportunity that kind of agentic identity provides. You know, I think today in the market, it's probably modestly adopted as an opportunity. You know, I think you're already seeing really great traction.

When you kind of look forward at the pipeline of customer demand for this and where this could get to, you know, how material could the scale of this be relative to the number of workers that you cover or these types of things when we start to think about possible here?

Todd McKinnon -- Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

I think it's -- it could be massive. And I think we can potentially -- we have more work to do and talk -- we've got to give you folks more details about our plans there, and we'll do that, but we have our showcase event coming up in April. We'll talk more about this. But we can monetize it on "both sides," meaning, people building the agents and people using the agents, you know, the agents have to log in, and they have to log in to something.

So, I think it's potential to monetize it on both sides. But whatever we do here, I think it's going to be like everything we do. It's going to be pre-integrated, it's going to be across all different kinds of technology. It's not going to be tied up to one cloud or one app or one collaboration tool or one chatbot, it's going to be very neutral and independent.

I think that's what customers want.

Peter Weed -- Analyst

Thank you.

David Gennarelli -- Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

And we'll wrap things up with Andy Nowinski at Wells Fargo.

Andrew Nowinski -- Analyst

Great. Thank you for squeezing me in. Todd, I think your comments on the importance of a platform is like an itch that customers have had for many years but could never scratch. So, it makes sense that you're seeing, you know, customers gravitate toward this platform.

But when we look at the new components of that platform, OIG and PAM, it does seem like those are maybe more large customer tools. I'm just wondering if you think, you know, the OIG and PAM solutions are applicable to your entire installed base. Or are they more targeted at those larger customers? And same thing on the platform sale. Is that more of a large customer deployment?

Todd McKinnon -- Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

I think that's the -- I think that's the reason -- I don't think that impression is right. And I think the reason why people have that misimpression is that the PAM market and governance market, the products were so hard to install and configure and put on-premise, that's why large companies used them. I think now that we've made it so easy and integrated and accessible, I think that's why you're going to see this greenfield opportunity really blossom. It's very similar like Brett was saying earlier, this is how we did access management.

When we started Okta, it was like, oh, we'll just make it really easy for smaller companies that are adopting a bunch of SaaS apps. And they went to hook it up to active directory on-prem, make it super easy. And then, you know, you work really hard for five years and seven years and 10 years, and pretty soon, it's like you really find yourself somewhere. And I think we're going to see the same thing here where we're going to work hard on this.

We've been at it for really three and half years now, consistently working on it, staying applied, not get distracted. The team is cranking, customers driving success, and you're going to see the same thing blossom here on this unified platform over the next few years.

Andrew Nowinski -- Analyst

Thanks.

David Gennarelli -- Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Excellent. Thanks for everybody's patience, and appreciate you going along with us here. Before we go, I just want to let investors know that in addition to hosting onsite virtual bus stores, we'll be attending the Morgan Stanley conference in San Francisco this Wednesday, KeyBanc tech conference in San Francisco this Wednesday as well, the Susquehanna virtual conference on Thursday, March 6th, the Evercore Cybersecurity Summit in New York City on April 1st, and the Wells Fargo Software Symposium in Menlo Park here in California on April 10th. So, we hope to see you at one of those events, and we'll talk to you then.

Thank you.

Todd McKinnon -- Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, everyone.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.