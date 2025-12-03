Okta (OKTA) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Okta (OKTA) reported $742 million in revenue for the quarter ended October 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.6%. EPS of $0.82 for the same period compares to $0.67 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $730 million, representing a surprise of +1.64%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.75.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Current remaining performance obligations (cRPO) : $2.33 billion compared to the $2.26 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

: $2.33 billion compared to the $2.26 billion average estimate based on six analysts. Remaining performance obligations : $4.29 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.17 billion.

: $4.29 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.17 billion. Gross margin- Subscription : 80% versus 83% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 80% versus 83% estimated by four analysts on average. Gross margin- Professional services and other : -22% versus -7.6% estimated by four analysts on average.

: -22% versus -7.6% estimated by four analysts on average. Total Customers : 20,000 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 20,526.

: 20,000 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 20,526. Revenue- Subscription : $724 million compared to the $713.53 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.2% year over year.

: $724 million compared to the $713.53 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.2% year over year. Revenue- Professional services and other: $18 million versus $15.56 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28.6% change.

Here is how Okta performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Okta have returned -5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

