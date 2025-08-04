Okta (OKTA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Okta (OKTA) ended the recent trading session at $97.72, demonstrating a +2.72% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.95%.

Shares of the cloud identity management company witnessed a loss of 4.02% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 3.41%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.64%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Okta in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 26, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.84, indicating a 16.67% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $711.04 million, up 10.07% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.28 per share and revenue of $2.86 billion. These totals would mark changes of +16.73% and +9.44%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Okta. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Okta currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Okta is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 28.96. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 62.95.

It is also worth noting that OKTA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.71. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Security industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.93.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 96, this industry ranks in the top 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Should You Invest in Okta, Inc. (OKTA)?

Before you invest in Okta, Inc. (OKTA), want to know the best stocks to buy for the next 30 days? Check out Zacks Investment Research for our free report on the 7 best stocks to buy.

Zacks Investment Research has been committed to providing investors with tools and independent research since 1978. For more than a quarter century, the Zacks Rank stock-rating system has more than doubled the S&P 500 with an average gain of +24.08% per year. (These returns cover a period from January 1, 1988 through May 6, 2024.)

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Okta, Inc. (OKTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.