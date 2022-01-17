Okta (OKTA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Okta (OKTA) closed at $204.41, marking a +1.19% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.81%.

Coming into today, shares of the cloud identity management company had lost 6.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 2.99%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.64%.

Okta will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Okta to post earnings of -$0.24 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 500%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $359.38 million, up 53.1% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.52 per share and revenue of $1.28 billion. These totals would mark changes of -572.73% and +52.81%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Okta. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Okta is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

The Internet - Software and Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

