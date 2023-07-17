Okta (OKTA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Okta (OKTA) closed the most recent trading day at $70.85, moving +0.23% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud identity management company had lost 6.68% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.16% in that time.

Okta will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.21, up 310% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $534.06 million, up 18.2% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.91 per share and revenue of $2.18 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2375% and +17.41%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Okta. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Okta is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Okta is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 77.74. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.08, so we one might conclude that Okta is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, OKTA's PEG ratio is currently 1.87. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. OKTA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.37 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software and Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Okta, Inc. (OKTA)

