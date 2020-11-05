Okta (OKTA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Okta (OKTA) closed at $233.19 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.91% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.95%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.95%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.59%.

Coming into today, shares of the cloud identity management company had lost 3.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 5.64%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.89%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from OKTA as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be December 2, 2020. In that report, analysts expect OKTA to post earnings of -$0.02 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 71.43%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $202.63 million, up 32.41% from the prior-year quarter.

OKTA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.02 per share and revenue of $802.19 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +93.55% and +36.88%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for OKTA. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. OKTA is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Internet - Software and Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 224, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Okta, Inc. (OKTA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.