Okta (OKTA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Okta (OKTA) closed the most recent trading day at $94.02, moving +1.27% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.92%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the cloud identity management company had gained 17.46% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.54% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Okta as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.30, down 172.73% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $430.57 million, up 36.47% from the year-ago period.

OKTA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.10 per share and revenue of $1.82 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -139.13% and +39.65%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Okta. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.21% higher. Okta is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Internet - Software and Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.