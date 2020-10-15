Okta (OKTA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Okta (OKTA) closed at $246.31, marking a +1.32% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the cloud identity management company had gained 25.86% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.19% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from OKTA as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, OKTA is projected to report earnings of -$0.02 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 71.43%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $202.63 million, up 32.41% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.02 per share and revenue of $802.19 million, which would represent changes of +93.55% and +36.88%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for OKTA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. OKTA is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software and Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Okta, Inc. (OKTA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.