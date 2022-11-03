Okta (OKTA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Okta (OKTA) closed at $50.15, marking a -1.53% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.06% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.46%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the cloud identity management company had lost 14.39% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.94% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Okta as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Okta to post earnings of -$0.24 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 242.86%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $465.25 million, up 32.67% from the year-ago period.

OKTA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.72 per share and revenue of $1.82 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -56.52% and +39.89%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Okta. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Okta is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Internet - Software and Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.