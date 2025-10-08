Okta (OKTA) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Okta (OKTA) ended the recent trading session at $92.63, demonstrating a +1.91% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%.

Coming into today, shares of the cloud identity management company had lost 3.15% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 6.37%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.68%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Okta in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.75, up 11.94% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $729.17 million, up 9.65% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.37 per share and a revenue of $2.88 billion, demonstrating changes of +19.93% and +10.3%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Okta. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.74% downward. Right now, Okta possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Okta is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 26.97. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 67.83.

We can additionally observe that OKTA currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.55. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Security stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.82 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 197, this industry ranks in the bottom 21% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Okta, Inc. (OKTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.