Okta Names Interim CFO Brett Tighe As New Finance Chief

(RTTNews) - Okta, Inc. (OKTA), an identity and access management solutions provider, said on Friday that Brett Tighe, Okta's interim finance chief, has been appointed to the role of CFO, with immediate effect.

Since last year, Tighe has been serving in the position on interim basis following the departure of the previous CFO Mike Kourey.

Before becoming interim CFO in June 2021, Tighe served as Okta's Senior Vice President of Finance and Treasurer. Prior to joining Okta in 2015, Tighe spent nearly 11 years with growing responsibilities at Salesforce.

