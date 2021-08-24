OKTA Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $245.18, changing hands as high as $246.23 per share. Okta Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OKTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OKTA's low point in its 52 week range is $185.0476 per share, with $294 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $246.08.

