OKTA Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $74.54, changing hands as high as $81.55 per share. Okta Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OKTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OKTA's low point in its 52 week range is $44.1204 per share, with $177.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $76.76.

