Okta initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays

November 19, 2024 — 04:45 am EST

Barclays initiated coverage of Okta (OKTA) with an Equal Weight rating and $81 price target The identity and access management market is $20B-plus growing high-teens, and share is consolidating, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm has Microsoft (MSFT) has the number one share and Okta number two in the bigger workforce market, while Okta is number one in faster growing customer identity and access management. Barclays is below fiscal 2026 consensus estimates for Okta on revenue.

