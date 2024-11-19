Okta initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage of Okta (OKTA) with an Equal Weight rating and $81 price target The identity and access management market is $20B-plus growing high-teens, and share is consolidating, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm has Microsoft (MSFT) has the number one share and Okta number two in the bigger workforce market, while Okta is number one in faster growing customer identity and access management. Barclays is below fiscal 2026 consensus estimates for Okta on revenue.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on OKTA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.