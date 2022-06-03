OKTA Incurs Loss in Q1, Subscription Revenues Increase Y/Y

Okta, Inc. OKTA reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted loss of 27 cents per share that beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.59%. The company had reported a loss of 10 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Total revenues surged 65.3% year over year to $414.9 million and surpassed the consensus mark by 6.68%. The upside can be attributed to higher subscription revenues.



Subscription revenues (95.9% of total revenues) surged 65.8% year over year to $397.9 million. Professional services and other revenues (4.1% of total revenues) increased 55.3% year over year to $17 million.

Quarter Details

Location wise, revenues from the United States (78% of total revenues) in the fiscal first quarter were $323.7 million, up 55.4% year over year. International revenues (22% of total revenues) soared 113.8% year over year to $91 million.



Total calculated billings were $389.2 million, up 6.9% year over year. The uptick was driven by new and existing commercial as well as enterprise customers, and increased bookings.



Dollar-based retention rate in the trailing 12 months was 123%, up more than 300 basis points (bps).



Remaining Performance Obligations (“RPO”) totaled $2.71 billion, up 43% year over year. Current RPO, expected to be recognized over the next 12 months, was $1.41 billion, up 57% year over year.



Okta’s total customer count was 15,800, up 48% year over year. Customers with more than $100K in Annual Contract Value increased 59% year over year.

Operating Details

Non-GAAP total gross profit surged 61.1% year over year to $315.8 million. Gross margin contracted 200 basis points (bps) to 76.1%.



Non-GAAP subscription gross margin contracted 260 bps on a year-over-year basis.



Non-GAAP research and development expenses increased 134.7% year over year to $161.7 million. Non-GAAP sales and marketing; and general and administrative expenses increased 72.3% and 81.7% year over year to $252.5 million and $109.3 million, respectively.



Non-GAAP total operating expenses surged 90% year over year to $523.5 million.



Non-GAAP operating loss was $41 million compared with a loss of $15.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet

Okta had $2.49 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of Apr 30, 2022, compared with $2.50 billion as of Jan 31, 2022.

Guidance

For second-quarter fiscal 2022, Okta expects revenues in the range of $428-$430 million, which indicates year-over-year growth of 36%.



Non-GAAP operating loss is expected in the range of $44-$43 million while non-GAAP net loss is anticipated to be 32-31 cents per share.



For fiscal 2023, revenues are expected to be $1.805- $1.815 billion (up from $1.78-$1.79 billion), indicating year-over-year growth between 39% and 40%.



Non-GAAP operating loss is expected in the range of $167-$162 million and non-GAAP net loss is anticipated between $1.14 and $1.11 per share.

