Okta, Inc. Reports Climb In Q2 Bottom Line

August 26, 2025 — 06:01 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Okta, Inc. (OKTA) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $67 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $29 million, or $0.15 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Okta, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $169 million or $0.91 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.7% to $728 million from $646 million last year.

Okta, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $67 Mln. vs. $29 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.37 vs. $0.15 last year. -Revenue: $728 Mln vs. $646 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.74 to $0.75 Next quarter revenue guidance: $728-$730 mln Full year EPS guidance: $3.33 to $3.38 Full year revenue guidance: $2.875 - $2.885 bln

