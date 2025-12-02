Okta, Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Okta, Inc. (OKTA):

Earnings: $43 million in Q3 vs. $16 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.24 in Q3 vs. $0.00 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Okta, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $152 million or $0.82 per share for the period.

Revenue: $742 million in Q3 vs. $665 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.