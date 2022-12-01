Okta Inc - Class A Shares Close the Week 32.9% Higher - Weekly Wrap

Okta Inc - Class A (OKTA) shares closed this week 32.9% higher than it did at the end of last week. The stock is currently down 69.9% year-to-date, down 66.0% over the past 12 months, and up 134.8% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7%, and the S&P 500 rose 1.2%.
Trading Activity
- Shares traded as high as $67.62 and as low as $49.01 this week.
- Trading volume this week was 169.3% higher than the 10-day average and 257.2% higher than the 30-day average.
- Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 1.9.
Technical Indicators
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was above 70, indicating it may be overbought.
- MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates an upward trend.
- The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.
Market Comparative Performance
- The company's share price beats the S&P 500 Index this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis
- The company's share price beats the Dow Jones Industrial Average this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis
- The company share price beats the performance of its peers in the Information Technology industry sector this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5 year basis
Per Group Comparative Performance
- The company's stock price performance year-to-date lags the peer average by 300.0%
- The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months lags the peer average by 300.0%
