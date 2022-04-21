Okta Inc - Class A Shares Close in on 52-Week Low - Market Mover

Okta Inc - Class A (OKTA) shares closed today at 1.6% above its 52 week low of $134.18, giving the company a market cap of $20B. The stock is currently down 39.2% year-to-date, down 50.4% over the past 12 months, and up 461.3% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.7%, and the S&P 500 fell 2.7%.

Trading Activity

Trading volume this week was 11.0% lower than the 20-day average.

Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 1.7.

Technical Indicators

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was between 30 and 70.

MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.

The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.

The stock closed at 3.8% lower than its 5-day moving average, 7.4% lower than its 20-day moving average, and 24.3% lower than its 90-day moving average.

Market Comparative Performance

The company's share price is the same as the S&P 500 Index , lags it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis

The company's share price is the same as the Dow Jones Industrial Average , lags it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis

The company share price is the same as the performance of its peers in the Information Technology industry sector , lags it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5 year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance

The company's stock price performance year-to-date lags the peer average by 50.7%

The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months lags the peer average by 48.9%

