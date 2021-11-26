OKTA Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Okta, Inc. OKTA is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Dec 1.



For the fiscal third quarter, Okta anticipates non-GAAP net loss in the range of 24-25 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss per share has remained steady at 23 cents over the past 30 days.



Okta expects revenues in the range of $325-$327 million, indicating growth of 50% from the year-ago period reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $327.3 million, indicating an increase of 50.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Okta’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 329.6%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for Okta prior to this announcement:

Okta, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Okta, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Okta, Inc. Quote

Factors to Consider

Okta’s third-quarter fiscal 2022 results are expected to reflect benefits of new product additions, continued adoption and increased use cases of identity solutions.



Okta Identity Cloud’s capability to consolidate and easily integrate existing applications without compromising security or stability is attracting customers. Okta products’ ability to automate process, secure data and reduce costs is also a positive.



The company has been winning contracts in the public sector, which are expected to have driven top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, continued investments in research & development toward its solutions are expected to have kept Okta’s third-quarter fiscal 2022 margins under pressure.

What Our Model Indicates

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Okta has an Earnings ESP of -3.23% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Snowflake SNOW has an Earnings ESP of +1.83% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Snowflake shares have returned 26.3% year to date compared with the Zacks Internet – software industry’s decline of 15% and the Computer & Technology sector’s return of 26.2% year-to-date.



CrowdStrike CRWD has an Earnings ESP of +0.92% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



CrowdStrike shares have returned 9% year to date compared with the Zacks Internet - Software industry’s decline of 15%. CrowdStrike has underperformed the Computer & Technology sector’s return of 26.2% year-to-date.



Coupa Software COUP has an Earnings ESP of +41.18% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



Coupa shares have declined 40.1% year to date compared with the Zacks Internet - Software industry’s decline of 15%. Coupa has underperformed the Computer & Technology sector’s return of 26.2% year to date.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.