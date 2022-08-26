OKTA Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Okta, Inc. OKTA is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Aug 31.



For the fiscal second quarter, Okta anticipates a non-GAAP net loss in the range of 32-31 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss has remained steady at 30 cents per share over the past 30 days.



Okta expects revenues in the range of $428-$430 million, indicating growth of 36% from the year-ago period’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $430.57 million, indicating an increase of 36.47% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Okta’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 45.93%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for Okta prior to this announcement:

Factors to Consider

Okta’s second-quarter fiscal 2023 results are expected to reflect the benefits of increased use cases of identity solutions.



Okta Identity Cloud’s capability to consolidate and easily integrate existing applications without compromising security or stability is attracting customers. Okta products’ ability to automate processes, secure data and reduce costs is also a positive.



Adoption of Okta’s Auth0 solution is expected to have remained strong in the to-be-reported quarter.



Demand for Okta’s solutions has remained strong due to digital transformation projects and the adoption of Zero Trust security. The momentum is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.



These factors are expected to have expanded the customer base in the fiscal second quarter. Okta gained 800 customers in the fiscal first quarter and more than 200 large customers (annual contract value of more than $100K).



Additionally, Okta’s strong partner base, which includes Amazon Web Services, has been a key catalyst.

What Our Model Indicates

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Okta has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

