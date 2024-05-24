OKTA Gears Up to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Okta, Inc. OKTA is set to report its first-quarter fiscal 2025 results on May 29.



For the fiscal first quarter, the company anticipates non-GAAP earnings in the range of 54-55 cents per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has remained steady at 54 cents per share over the past 30 days.



Revenues are expected in the range of $603-$605 million, indicating growth of 16%-17% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $604.33 million, indicating an increase of 16.67% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Okta, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Okta, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Okta, Inc. Quote

Okta’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 50.29%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for Okta prior to this announcement:

Factors to Consider

The company’s first-quarter fiscal 2025 results are expected to reflect the benefits of increased use cases of identity solutions.



Okta Identity Cloud’s capability to consolidate and easily integrate existing applications without compromising security or stability is attracting customers. Okta products’ ability to automate processes, secure data and reduce costs has been a positive.



Expanding clientele has been a key catalyst. The company ended the fiscal fourth quarter with 18,950 customers, up 8% year over year. Customers with more than $100K in Annual Contract Value (ACV) increased 14% year over year.



Okta’s Workforce and Customer Identity solutions have been gaining adoption and the momentum is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.



Moreover, an expanding partner base that includes AWS, Google and Zoom is expected to have driven top-line growth in the fiscal first quarter. AWS currently generates more than $175 million in ACV, growing at over 130%.



However, Okta’s results are expected to have suffered from macroeconomic challenges that have been affecting contract term lengths and deal sizes across small and medium-sized businesses and enterprises. This is also expected to have hurt the net retention rate on a sequential basis.

What Our Model Indicates

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Okta has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Dell Technologies DELL has an Earnings ESP of +2.30% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can find the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Dell is set to announce first-quarter fiscal 2025 results on May 30. DELL’s shares have increased 100.8% year to date.



HP HPQ has an Earnings ESP of +0.92% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.



HP is set to announce second-quarter fiscal 2024 results on May 29. HPQ shares have gained 8.5% year to date.



Broadcom AVGO currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.66% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Broadcom is set to announce second-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Jun 12. AVGO shares have returned 24.8% year to date.





Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

HP Inc. (HPQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Okta, Inc. (OKTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.