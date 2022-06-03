Okta Gains On Surge In Q1 Revenues

(RTTNews) - Okta, Inc. (OKTA) shares are rising more than 9 percent on Friday morning after the company announced a surge in first-quarter revenue. The company reported quarterly revenue of $414.94 million, up from $251.006 million last year.

Currently, shares are at $101.47, up 8.32 percent from the previous close of $93.68 on average volume of 6,814,911. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $77.01-$276.30 on average volume of 2,976,139.

