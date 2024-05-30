Okta Encourages Regular Check of Online Investor Resources

Okta (OKTA) has shared an update.

Okta Inc. has recently updated its investor materials on its website and encourages stakeholders to regularly check its online resources for important financial disclosures and company updates. These online platforms are key for investors to stay informed, as they are used for sharing critical non-public information and details about upcoming investor events, in line with regulatory compliance. It’s important to note that information disclosed in the latest report and its exhibits is not considered formally “filed” under securities laws, but is still essential for a complete view of the company’s financial landscape.

