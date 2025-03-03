OKTA Earnings Results: $OKTA Reports Quarterly Earnings

OKTA ($OKTA) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported earnings of $0.78 per share, beating estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $682,000,000, missing estimates of $682,850,464 by $-850,464.

OKTA Insider Trading Activity

OKTA insiders have traded $OKTA stock on the open market 58 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 58 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OKTA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACQUES FREDERIC KERREST has made 0 purchases and 30 sales selling 997,630 shares for an estimated $88,571,756 .

. TODD MCKINNON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 690,589 shares for an estimated $53,494,631 .

. LARISSA SCHWARTZ (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 26,033 shares for an estimated $2,301,169 .

. BRETT TIGHE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,828,071 .

. JONATHAN JAMES ADDISON (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,850 shares for an estimated $764,648.

OKTA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 340 institutional investors add shares of OKTA stock to their portfolio, and 378 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

OKTA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $OKTA stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OKTA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR ASHLEY MOODY sold up to $100,000 on 01/21.

