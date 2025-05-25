OKTA Earnings Preview: Recent $OKTA Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

OKTA ($OKTA) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $693,930,622 and earnings of $0.79 per share.

OKTA Insider Trading Activity

OKTA insiders have traded $OKTA stock on the open market 73 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 73 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OKTA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACQUES FREDERIC KERREST has made 0 purchases and 45 sales selling 1,313,230 shares for an estimated $122,728,143 .

. TODD MCKINNON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 467,317 shares for an estimated $45,718,221 .

. LARISSA SCHWARTZ (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 29,207 shares for an estimated $2,995,961 .

. BRETT TIGHE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,828,071 .

. JONATHAN JAMES ADDISON (Chief Revenue Officer) sold 7,005 shares for an estimated $708,835

ERIC ROBERT KELLEHER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,895 shares for an estimated $670,555.

OKTA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 429 institutional investors add shares of OKTA stock to their portfolio, and 373 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

OKTA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OKTA in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/20/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025

Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/04/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/04/2025

OKTA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OKTA recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $OKTA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $112.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $125.0 on 03/18/2025

on 03/18/2025 An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $100.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $120.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 An analyst from Susquehanna set a target price of $105.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $130.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $120.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $135.0 on 03/04/2025

