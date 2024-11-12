News & Insights

Stocks

Okta downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank

November 12, 2024 — 05:20 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Deutsche Bank analyst Brad Zelnick downgraded Okta (OKTA) to Hold from Buy with a price target of $85, down from $115. While not an explicit call on the company’s fiscal Q3 results, feedback on Okta has been more mixed of late and the path to realizing value may still be several quarters away, “perhaps making it more interesting deeper into next year,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that aside from the ongoing macro-driven seat and monthly active user headwinds, it found the compounding effects of its numerous breaches and competition are weighing on customer expansion and new logo acquisition. Accordingly, Deutsche believes Street estimates are likely too high for next year.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on OKTA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OKTA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.