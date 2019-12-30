OKTA Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $114.36, changing hands as low as $112.51 per share. Okta Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OKTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OKTA's low point in its 52 week range is $59.28 per share, with $141.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $114.37.

