OKTA Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $73.66, changing hands as low as $73.38 per share. Okta Inc shares are currently trading down about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OKTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, OKTA's low point in its 52 week range is $44.1204 per share, with $150.805 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $73.42.
