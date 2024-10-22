Okta Chairman Todd McKinnon sells $17M in company shares

Okta (OKTA) Chairman Todd McKinnon disclosed the sale of 224,533 shares of company stock at $74.62 per share on October 18, for a total transaction amount of $16,755,55.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on OKTA:
- Okta price target lowered to $95 from $105 at Baird
- Okta price target lowered to $82 from $90 at Canaccord
- Okta price target lowered to $98 from $128 at BTIG
- Okta price target lowered to $75 from $85 at DA Davidson
- Okta price target lowered to $80 from $95 at Truist
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.