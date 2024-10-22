Okta Chairman Todd McKinnon sells $17M in company shares

Okta (OKTA) Chairman Todd McKinnon disclosed the sale of 224,533 shares of company stock at $74.62 per share on October 18, for a total transaction amount of $16,755,55.

