Okta call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Okta (OKTA) with 6,402 calls trading, 1.9x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 66.14%. 11/22 weekly 82 calls and 11/22 weekly 83 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 2,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.12. Earnings are expected on December 3rd.

