Okta call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Okta (OKTA) with 5,389 calls trading, 1.1x expected, and implied vol increasing over 4 points to 66.18%. Jun-25 80 calls and Nov-24 79 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 2,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.31. Earnings are expected on December 3rd.
