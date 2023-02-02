Okta Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for OKTA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $78.82, changing hands as high as $82.10 per share. Okta Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OKTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, OKTA's low point in its 52 week range is $44.1204 per share, with $203.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.33.
