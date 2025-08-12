Oklo’s Stock Is Set up for a Correction—Buy It When It Bounces

Oklo’s (NYSE: OKLO) stock is poised for a correction in mid-Q3 because its explosive stock price increase attracted a fair number of short sellers, and the Q2 earnings release did not accelerate the timeline. The release was good, chock full of juicy news to keep investors interested, but no concrete changes or improvements to the revenue timeline.

The takeaway is that this leading, advanced reactor company is well-positioned to deliver on its promise, with projects advancing, but no catalyst for higher share prices has emerged.

In this scenario, the market could fall as much as 20% from the pre-release closing price before it begins to rebound, but when it does, it will be a screaming buy.

Oklo is the leader in advanced, fast-reactor technology within the energy sector and is on track to commence operations within only a few years. Its vertically integrated model encompasses fuel, power, and adjacent isotope markets, offering a diversified income stream and cost efficiencies unmatched by any other advanced reactor company.

Critical highlights from the quarter include the Trump administration's numerous executive orders, which clear red tape, streamline and accelerate approval processes, and provide tax credits and funding for start-up projects. Among the impacts of the orders is the potential for a technology-proving pilot project to come online as soon as July 2026, years ahead of the existing timeline.

Other critical highlights include partnerships with Vertiv, Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power, and Centrus that expand and deepen the company’s industry appeal while prepping future revenue streams.

The Analysts' Trends Provide Support for the Oklo Stock Price

The initial analysts’ response to Oklo’s news is crickets; MarketBeat tracked no notes or revisions within the first 18 hours of the release. This is good news because the trends leading into the release were bullish, providing support for this market.

The trends include increased coverage with the number of analysts rising by more than 200% to 13 since the first of the year, the Moderate Buy sentiment firming with several Strong Buy ratings creeping into the mix, and the price target advancing.

The consensus lags the market in mid-August but is up more than 400% in the preceding 12 months, with the high-end range aligning with recent price action. The takeaway is that the market for OKLO stock outpaced analysts' sentiment, and their targets align with a price pullback. However, the price targets should provide solid support near the $60 level if not higher, aligning with the technical support targets.

The institutional group is likely to be buyers on an OKLO stock price pullback. The group owns 85% of the stock and has been buying robustly this year, netting $2 in shares for every $1 sold. The Q3 activity shows buying ramping to a multiquarter high in the first half of Q3, an indication of increased demand and market support.

Short-Interest Caps Gains in Oklo Stock in Q3

While the long-term outlook for OKLO stock is bullish, the high and rising short-interest suggests the top is in for Q3 and potentially the remainder of the year. The short interest has been growing over the past few months and is running near 15% as of late July, and will likely remain high if not increase as the quarter progresses. The catalyst to cover will be a concrete improvement in the timeline to revenue, which could come at any time but may not materialize for several quarters.

The post-release price action was tepid; however, the market fell more than 1% suggesting it is ready to move lower. The critical near-term support is near the $69 level; a move below it will likely attract bearish activity and result in a more profound decline.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.