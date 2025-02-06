Oklo's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Oklo (NYSE:OKLO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with OKLO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 21 uncommon options trades for Oklo.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 57% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $144,435, and 17 are calls, for a total amount of $2,731,918.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $70.0 for Oklo over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Oklo's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Oklo's significant trades, within a strike price range of $20.0 to $70.0, over the past month.

Oklo 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OKLO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $18.05 $17.5 $17.5 $30.00 $731.5K 2.0K 500 OKLO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $11.45 $10.2 $10.9 $65.00 $436.0K 2.5K 400 OKLO CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $25.45 $24.8 $25.3 $24.00 $303.6K 1.4K 220 OKLO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $25.65 $24.45 $25.37 $22.50 $253.2K 4.5K 110 OKLO CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $25.75 $24.65 $25.0 $24.00 $250.0K 1.4K 320

About Oklo

Oklo Inc is developing advanced fission power plants to provide clean, reliable, and affordable energy at scale. It is pursuing two complementary tracks to address this demand: providing reliable, commercial-scale energy to customers; and selling used nuclear fuel recycling services to the U.S. market. The Company plans to commercialize its liquid metal fast reactor technology with the Aurora powerhouse product line. The first commercial Aurora powerhouse is designed to produce up to 15 megawatts of electricity (MWe) on both recycled nuclear fuel and fresh fuel.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Oklo, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Oklo Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 7,335,368, the price of OKLO is down by -6.34%, reaching $47.3. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 12 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Oklo

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $40.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Oklo with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

