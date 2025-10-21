OKLO's Latest Deal Could Anchor the Next U.S. Fuel Boom

Oklo Inc. ( OKLO ) has signed a landmark partnership with European nuclear developer newcleo to build and develop advanced nuclear fuel factories in the United States. Announced in mid-October 2025, this collaboration is a major move aimed at making America's supply of nuclear fuel much stronger and more reliable. As part of the deal, newcleo will invest a massive $2 billion in these new fuel ventures through a connected investment fund. Additionally, a Swedish company, Blykalla, is expected to invest money as well and buy fuel services from the new facilities. Essentially, this agreement brings together major international partners and significant funding to quickly boost the U.S. ability to produce its own cutting-edge nuclear fuel.

This project will create new facilities in the U.S. dedicated to making and reusing advanced nuclear fuel. This step is vital for making the nation's energy supply more secure and strengthening partnerships across the Atlantic. The companies are also looking at using surplus plutonium as a temporary fuel source until they can ramp up their capacity to enrich and recycle uranium. OKLO's CEO, Jacob DeWitte, indicated that using this extra plutonium is the best approach to safely get rid of old waste while also creating an abundant new source of fuel. This collaboration brings private money in line with U.S. government goals — specifically the American Energy Dominance agenda — which aims to increase nuclear power and ensure the country can produce its own fuel.

This new agreement does more than just advance OKLO's technology; it solidifies the company's position as a crucial player in designing America's future nuclear energy system. By working with partners like newcleo and Blykalla, OKLO is developing a way to reuse nuclear fuel (a "closed-loop fuel cycle"). This is key because it supports their advanced reactors and boosts the nation's energy independence. For this fast-growing company — which is already a highly watched stock because of its link to the AI energy boom — this collaboration significantly increases its global reach and long-term importance in nuclear technology.

Partnerships Driving OKLO's Energy Strategy

OKLO has teamed up with Vertiv Holdings ( VRT ), a top provider of data center cooling systems, to make powerful new facilities more efficient. This partnership will use the steam and electricity from OKLO's nuclear plants to power Vertiv’s cooling technology. By integrating the two systems, OKLO and Vertiv aim to enhance energy efficiency for massive, high-performance data centers.

OKLO has also signed a partnership is with Liberty Energy ( LBRT ), an energy services firm. This deal offers high-demand customers a complete energy roadmap. Liberty Energy will first provide immediate power using natural gas plants, and then OKLO’s nuclear reactors will be integrated later to supply clean, continuous power. This dual-phase approach by Liberty Energy gives customers reliable power today and a guaranteed shift toward zero-carbon energy.

The Zacks Rundown on OKLO

Shares of Oklo have surged nearly 700% over the past six months, breezing past the industry's growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

OKLO currently has an average brokerage recommendation (ABR) of 2.28 on a scale of 1 to 5 (Strong Buy to Strong Sell), calculated based on the actual recommendations (Buy, Hold, Sell, etc.) made by 18 brokerage firms.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

See how the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OKLO’s earnings has been revised over the past 90 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

