OKLO's Latest Deal Brings Critical Engineering In-House

Oklo Inc.’s OKLO acquisition of Creative Engineers, Inc. (“CEI”) is more than a routine bolt-on deal. It reflects the nuclear operator’s strategy of bringing highly specialized engineering capabilities in-house to support the commercialization of its Aurora sodium-cooled fast reactors. CEI has decades of expertise in sodium, sodium-potassium alloy (NaK) and other alkali-metal systems, along with experience in liquid-metal component development, fabrication, manufacturing and applied research.

Since liquid sodium is the coolant used in Aurora reactors, these capabilities directly address one of the most technically demanding parts of reactor development. The two companies have already collaborated for several years on sodium loops, pumps, flow meters and safety training, making the acquisition a natural extension of an existing working relationship.

The acquisition also strengthens OKLO’s execution model by reducing its dependence on outside contractors for critical engineering work. Bringing CEI’s approximately 20 engineers, fabricators and welders into the organization gives OKLO greater control over sodium handling, testing, equipment manufacturing and research activities that are essential for reactor deployment. The company expects this closer integration to accelerate design improvements, shorten development timelines and lower execution risks associated with specialized equipment and fabrication. Instead of coordinating these capabilities externally, OKLO can now manage them internally, creating tighter feedback loops between engineering, manufacturing and deployment.

The transaction also aligns with OKLO’s broader strategy of building a vertically integrated nuclear platform. CEI has generated positive free cash flow for more than five years, allowing OKLO to add specialized expertise while acquiring an operating business with an established financial track record. Importantly, CEI will continue serving its existing commercial nuclear customers, preserving an additional revenue stream alongside its expanded role within OKLO.

Following the recent ARMEC acquisition, the CEI deal further demonstrates that OKLO is prioritizing ownership of critical engineering and manufacturing capabilities to improve execution speed and strengthen its path toward Aurora commercialization.

OKLO is not the only nuclear company using acquisitions to address execution and supply-chain bottlenecks. Across the sector, companies are buying targeted technology, logistics and manufacturing assets to improve control over critical capabilities and prepare for rising nuclear demand.

Nuclear Players Turn to Deals for Execution Control

NANO Nuclear Energy NNE is using acquisitions to broaden its nuclear platform and support commercialization. NANO Nuclear acquired USNC patents tied to its ZEUS, ODIN, KRONOS MMR and LOKI Micro Modular Reactor programs. NANO Nuclear also bought Secured Transportation Services, adding in-house nuclear fuel logistics and transport expertise. These moves help NANO Nuclear protect key technology, strengthen deployment planning and reduce reliance on outside partners.

Meanwhile, BWX Technologies BWXT is expanding its U.S. nuclear manufacturing base through acquisitions. BWX Technologies agreed to acquire Precision Components Group, including Precision Custom Components and DC Fabricators. The deal adds heavy-manufacturing space, skilled labor and capabilities in pressure vessels, heat exchangers, machining, welding and fabrication. For BWX Technologies, this improves speed, capacity and control as commercial nuclear demand grows.

The Zacks Rundown on OKLO

From a valuation standpoint, OKLO trades at a price-to-book ratio of 3.45, below the industry.

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OKLO currently has an average brokerage recommendation (ABR) of 2 on a scale of 1 to 5 (Strong Buy to Strong Sell), calculated based on the actual recommendations (Buy, Hold, Sell, etc.) made by 24 brokerage firms.

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See how the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OKLO’s earnings has been revised over the past 90 days.

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The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Oklo Inc. (OKLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.