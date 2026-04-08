OKLO's Isotope Push Could Support Long-Term Growth Opportunity

Oklo Inc.’s OKLO isotopes business is emerging as a key pillar within its broader nuclear platform, targeting a critical gap in the supply of high-value radioactive materials. These isotopes are essential for applications ranging from cancer treatment and diagnostic imaging to advanced manufacturing and national security, making this segment strategically important. Today, global supply remains fragile, with production concentrated in a few aging reactors outside the United States. As many of these facilities approach retirement, supply risks are rising even as demand accelerates, particularly in nuclear medicine, where millions of procedures depend on timely isotope availability.



To address this imbalance, OKLO is developing an integrated production model that converts nuclear waste into valuable isotopes. By sourcing material through both domestic and international waste partnerships, OKLO is building a system that can receive waste, process it, and deliver usable isotopes efficiently. This approach is designed to strengthen supply reliability while reducing reliance on foreign sources. Early-stage facilities, such as the Idaho Radiochemistry Laboratory, are expected to generate initial output while helping validate production methods and bridge the transition from pilot-scale operations to commercial deployment.



A phased infrastructure rollout underpins this strategy, with multiple facilities planned to scale production over time. The Groves Isotope Test Reactor in Texas is intended to demonstrate reactor performance and validate isotope production pathways before larger commercial facilities are developed. Over time, additional assets such as multi-reactor isotope foundries and fuel recycling centers are expected to expand output and integrate isotope production into the broader nuclear fuel cycle. This layered approach reflects OKLO’s effort to establish a stable, domestic supply chain capable of supporting growing demand across health care, industry and research.



While OKLO is pursuing a vertically integrated approach, it is not the only company positioned to benefit from rising isotope demand. A handful of other players are also building strong positions in this market through established production capabilities, government partnerships and broad distribution networks.

Other Isotope Players Worth Watching

BWX Technologies BWXT is a key U.S. player in nuclear materials and isotope production, with growing importance in medical isotopes like Mo-99 and actinium-225. BWX Technologies benefits from strong government partnerships and a secure domestic supply chain. The company is also expanding into advanced reactor technologies, which could support future isotope production. Overall, BWX Technologies is positioning itself as a reliable and strategic supplier in a market facing increasing isotope demand.



Meanwhile, Sotera Health SHC, through its Nordion subsidiary, is a major global supplier of cobalt-60 used in cancer treatment and medical sterilization. Sotera Health plays a critical role in ensuring consistent isotope availability for healthcare systems worldwide. Sotera Health benefits from an established commercial distribution network and long-term customer relationships. With rising global demand and supply constraints, Sotera Health is well positioned to remain a key player in the isotope supply chain.

The Zacks Rundown on OKLO

Shares of Oklo have surged some 94% over the past year, breezing past the industry's growth.

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OKLO currently has an average brokerage recommendation (ABR) of 1.90 on a scale of 1 to 5 (Strong Buy to Strong Sell), calculated based on the actual recommendations (Buy, Hold, Sell, etc.) made by 20 brokerage firms.

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See how the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OKLO’s earnings has been revised over the past 90 days.

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The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.