Oklo vs. Uranium Energy: Both Are Volatile in 2026, but Only One Is Worth Buying Now

Key Points

In this nuclear tussle, Uranium Energy is the clear 2026 winner.

That trend could prove durable over the remainder of the year.

Oklo has the potential to reward long-term investors.

10 stocks we like better than Uranium Energy ›

Nuclear energy's status as a clean, cost-efficient, dependable power source is driving surging demand from artificial intelligence (AI) customers, putting a slew of nuclear energy stocks in the spotlight.

That includes a competition between Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) and Uranium Energy (NYSEMKT: UEC), although from a pure performance perspective, it's not much of a race at all. Shares of Uranium Energy, which lays claim to the largest uranium resource base in the U.S., are up 29.8% this year, while Oklo is higher by a mere 1.05%.

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That puts Uranium Energy among some of this year's best energy stocks, while Oklo is obviously further down that list. Obviously, there are differences between these companies. As its name implies, Uranium Energy is a producer of uranium, the primary fuel in nuclear reactors. With commodity prices rising, Uranium Energy is in an advantageous position, one bolstered by its ability to meet customer demand here and now.

On the other hand, Oklo is more of a bet on future trends in nuclear energy demand. That's not to say it's a lottery ticket. It's not. Oklo even has a partnership with Nvidia, which confirms that some big-name companies see value in what this nuclear company has to offer. Oklo develops small modular reactors, and it can take a while to get those reactors online. The company is also still waiting for the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) to give the green light to ramp up operations. Buying the stock today involves wagering on that approval.

Speaking of regulatory approvals, Uranium Energy recently received approval to begin production at its Burke Hollow project. That adds to expansion approvals at its Christensen Ranch site in Wyoming, confirming it can bring product (that is, uranium) to market when customers need it. Oklo is in wait-and-see mode on that front. So the advantage goes to Uranium Energy.

Should you buy stock in Uranium Energy right now?

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Todd Shriber has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.