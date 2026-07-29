Oklo vs. Plug Power: Which Utilities Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Oklo is advancing localized energy through small modular reactors and significant partnerships with data center operators.

Plug Power remains a leader in the global hydrogen ecosystem while pivoting toward a less capital-intensive business model.

Which energy innovator offers the best balance of risk and reward for your portfolio?

10 stocks we like better than Oklo ›

Are you seeking the future of clean energy? Choosing between Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) and Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) involves weighing a pre-revenue nuclear developer against an established hydrogen player struggling with profitability.

Oklo focuses on small modular reactors to provide localized power, while Plug Power builds a comprehensive hydrogen network for industrial use. Both companies are navigating a shifting energy landscape, making them favorites for investors interested in high-growth, high-risk opportunities within the green energy transition.

The case for Oklo

Oklo designs advanced fission power plants and nuclear fuel recycling systems to provide clean energy. It aims to sell reliable power to data centers and military bases through long-term contracts. One key deal involves a project with Meta Platforms for an Ohio data center, though customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk.

In FY 2025, it remained in the pre-commercial development phase with $0 in revenue. It reported a net loss of nearly $105.7 million during this period, which is common for early-stage energy technology firms. This loss widened from approximately $73.6 million in the previous fiscal year while the company expanded its research efforts.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was 0.0x, meaning it carries no debt. The current ratio, which measures the ability to pay short-term obligations with liquid assets, was roughly 49.1x. For the fiscal year ended in 2025, free cash flow was negative $115.4 million, which represents the cash remaining after paying for operations and equipment.

The case for Plug Power

Plug Power provides a hydrogen ecosystem including production and fuel cells for heavy industry. It serves major logistics players, with Walmart accounting for approximately 24% of its consolidated revenue. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, though it is focusing more on the industrial stocks arena.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $709.9 million, representing revenue growth of approximately 12.9% year-over-year. Despite this growth, the company recorded a net loss of close to $1.6 billion for the year. The net margin, which is the percentage of revenue left as profit after all expenses, was negative 229.8%.

On its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was roughly 1.0x, indicating debt and equity are equal. The current ratio was approximately 2.3x, suggesting the company has enough short-term assets to cover its immediate liabilities. Free cash flow for FY 2025 was negative $661.5 million, highlighting that it still spends more on equipment and operations than it brings in.

Risk profile comparison

Oklo faces significant regulatory hurdles as it requires licenses from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Delays in these approvals or changes in federal policy could stall its entire business plan. The company also depends on securing specialized fuels that are currently in short supply and competes with established players like Cameco.

Plug Power struggles with liquidity, needing frequent capital raises to fund its ongoing net losses and operational costs. It is also involved in securities litigation regarding its financial disclosures and Department of Energy loans. Furthermore, the company is vulnerable to supply chain issues for metals like iridium and competition from Air Products and Chemicals.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

I'd go with Oklo, but this is a speculative pick, not a safe one. Both companies are asking investors to bet on a clean energy future that hasn't fully arrived yet.

Plug Power is actually the more established business. Revenue is growing, margins are improving rapidly, and management is targeting positive EBITDA by year-end. That progress is encouraging after years of disappointing results. But Plug Power has been promising profitability for a long time, and the stock has destroyed enormous amounts of shareholder value over the past several years. Rebuilding that trust takes more than one good quarter.

Oklo is earlier stage, pre-revenue in any commercial sense, and years away from selling electricity. But the long-term thesis is more differentiated. Advanced nuclear is gaining serious momentum as a solution for AI data centers and energy security, and Oklo's integrated model (building, owning, and operating its reactors) creates a potentially durable business once it scales.

For a patient investor with a long horizon, Oklo's upside is more attractive.

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Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cameco, Meta Platforms, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.