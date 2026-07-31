OKLO vs. Bloom Energy: Only One Clean Energy Stock Is a Buy

Clean energy demand is being reshaped by artificial intelligence (AI), grid constraints and the need for dependable power. Oklo Inc. OKLO and Bloom Energy BE both aim to serve that demand, but they are at very different stages. OKLO is building an advanced nuclear platform around power, fuel and isotopes, while Bloom already sells onsite power systems at scale. That contrast is central to deciding which stock looks stronger.

The Case for OKLO Stock

OKLO is developing a broader nuclear business that includes Aurora power plants, fuel fabrication, fuel recycling and isotope production. These businesses could serve industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, space and national security. OKLO is also advancing several major projects, including Aurora-INL, a planned 1.2-gigawatt campus in Ohio with Meta and a cogeneration project for Eielson Air Force Base. Over time, this could allow the company to generate revenues from multiple businesses instead of relying only on electricity sales.

The company has advanced site preparation and equipment procurement for Aurora-INL, received U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission approval for its Principal Design Criteria report, and continued expanding its fuel infrastructure in Idaho and Tennessee. It also built its Groves isotope test reactor in a relatively short period, demonstrating its ability to move smaller nuclear projects forward. In addition, its isotope laboratory could begin generating commercial opportunities before its power plants become operational.

However, OKLO has yet to generate meaningful revenues from its reactor business, and commercial deployment will require regulatory approvals, successful construction, reliable fuel supplies and customer adoption. The company is also investing in several large projects at the same time, which increases spending and execution risks. While its cash and marketable securities provide financial support, any delays could extend development timelines and keep losses high. As a result, investors are primarily betting on OKLO's future growth potential rather than its current financial performance.

The Case for BE Stock

Bloom Energy enters the comparison from a much stronger operating position. Its solid-oxide fuel cell systems can provide on-site electricity in just a few months, making them an attractive option for data centers and other large facilities that cannot afford to wait years for new grid connections. The company says its technology has been validated by major U.S. hyperscale data-center operators, along with several AI companies, cloud providers and colocation operators. This gives Bloom direct exposure to the growing demand for reliable power today rather than relying on future commercialization.

Its business model also supports faster conversion of demand into revenues. Customers can either purchase the systems outright or use financing models such as power purchase agreements, where third-party investors own the equipment. Global investment firm Brookfield has expanded its financing program for Bloom projects from $5 billion to $25 billion, and other investment partners have also committed capital. These financing options reduce upfront costs for customers and make it easier to move projects forward.

Bloom’s latest results show that demand is translating into scale and profitability. Second-quarter 2026 revenues reached $1.1 billion, up 166% year over year, while non-GAAP EPS increased to 78 cents from 10 cents. Gross margin expanded to 34.3%, and operating income rose sharply as revenues grew much faster than operating expenses. The company also generated positive operating cash flow and maintained substantial liquidity.

However, challenges remain. Revenues can fluctuate from quarter to quarter because large projects are delivered at different times, and a small number of large customers may account for a significant share of sales in some periods. Expanding manufacturing also requires careful supply-chain management, and Bloom's growth depends heavily on continued investment in data centers. However, its standardized systems can be deployed across different projects, and its broad financing network provides added flexibility as demand grows.

Price Performance

Over the past year, OKLO has fallen 46.4%, while BE has gained nearly 454%. That gap suggests that investors are rewarding Bloom Energy’s revenue growth and execution while becoming less willing to pay for OKLO’s longer-dated potential.

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Sales Estimates

OKLO is expected to generate no revenues in 2026 and only $1 million in 2027. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Bloom Energy’s 2026 sales stands at $4.1 billion, implying 101.5% growth, followed by a projected 58.5% increase to $6.5 billion in 2027. BE therefore offers scale and continued expansion, whereas OKLO remains pre-commercial.

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Earnings Estimates

OKLO’s projected loss is 74 cents per share in 2026 and 81 cents in 2027, indicating further deterioration.

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Bloom’s estimated EPS is $2.10 for 2026 and $4.28 for 2027, representing strong growth in both years. The comparison favors a company producing rising profits over one that is still absorbing development costs.



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Which Stock Is Worth Owning?

BE holds a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is therefore significantly better placed than OKLO, which carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), at the moment. OKLO may retain long-term appeal for investors comfortable with nuclear-development risk, but Bloom Energy offers the stronger mix of revenue visibility, earnings momentum, commercial validation and near-term execution.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.